Ed Sheeran secretly welcomes second baby with wife Cherry as he shares photo

Congratulations!

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Ed Sheeran shared some exciting baby news yesterday, revealing that he and his wife, Cherry, had welcomed another daughter into the world.

The 31-year-old megastar took to Instagram last night (Thursday, May 19) to share the amazing news.

Ed Sheeran welcomes second baby

Ed revealed that he and his wife, Cherry, had welcomed a little girl into the world.

The couple’s first daughter, Lyra, was born in August 2020.

Ed posted a picture of a small pair of white socks in a crib on his Instagram.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” he captioned the snap.

“We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

Ed Sheeran in a blue suit at the BRITs
Ed shared some exciting news yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Since being uploaded last night, Ed’s post has been liked over a million times by his followers.

Thousands of fans took to the comment section to congratulate the star and his wife on the birth of their baby girl.

“Omg. Congratulations Ed and Cherry, Lyra will be the best big sister ever to your little baby girl,” one fan wrote.

“Congrats Ed!! Cant wait for the music you make that’s inspired by her,” another said.

“OMG ED CONGRATULATIONS,” a third commented.

“Wow! Congratulations Ed and Cherry! So happy you have been blessed with another child!” another wrote.

Ed Sheeran, smiling, in a suit on the red carpet
Ed has two daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ed Sheeran wife

This is Ed’s second child with his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn.

Ed and Cherry were childhood friends and were in the same class together at school.

They began dating in July 2015 and got engaged in January 2018. They married in 2019.

In August 2020, Cherry and Ed welcomed their first child into the world – a daughter called Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Ed announced Lyra’s birth on his Instagram a week later. Again, he posted a picture of a pair of socks in a crib.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her,” he captioned the snap.

“Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.”

