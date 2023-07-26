EasyJet pilot’s terrifying warning to passengers on board his flight to Greece amid fires

An EasyJet pilot issued a terrifying warning to passengers on his flight to Greece as fires continue to ruin holidays.

According to a report, holidaymakers bound for Rhodes disembarked before the plane took off at Gatwick airport.

And that’s because the captain told them from his cockpit how it was a “terrible idea” to travel to the Greek island.

A firefighter attempts to put out a wildfire in Greece as holidaymakers continue to suffer (Credit: Cover Images)

EasyJet pilot ‘warning to Greece holiday passengers’

The Sun reports 37 British tourists on board were urged to reconsider their trip. He is also said to have explained how return flights are being managed by the military.

The tabloid claims passengers were told: “Travelling to Rhodes for a holiday at the moment is a terrible idea. As far as I’m concerned, this flight is being operated on an emergency basis.

“Return flights are now being managed by the military. If you want to get off flight, you are welcome to do so.

“I don’t know in what capacity you are travelling. But if you are travelling for leisure, my sincere recommendation is it’s a bad idea.”

However, it is believed only eight people – including a tearful young boy – got off the plane.

A forest fire breaks out near the village of Gennadi in Greece, with flames raging in numerous regions – including popular holiday resorts in Rhodes and Corfu (Credit: Cover Images)

Is it safe to travel to Greece?

Forty-two hotels in Rhodes have closed, with many unaffected parts of the island continuing to provide hospitality.

Greek authorities have insisted people heading there on holiday should continue with their journey plans.

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said it is still safe to travel to Rhodes in line with Government advice.

Flames reached just outside this evacuated hotel (Credit: Cover Images)

He told Sky News on Tuesday (July 25): “I’m due to go on holiday, God willing, to Greece in just over a week’s time. Not to Rhodes but to another island and I’m looking forward to going.”

For the latest travel advice from the Foreign Office, click here.

