Boris Johnson is urging Brits to stick to lockdown rules as the Easter weekend 2021 kicks off.

As the Easter weekend looks to be a warm one for many, there are worries that COVID-19 rules will be broken.

The PM, 56, took part in a Q&A on Twitter and warned Brits to remain cautious.

He particularly urged against people mixing indoors.

Boris said: “We’re not yet at this stage. We’re very much in a world where you can meet friends and family outdoors under the rule of six or two households.

Boris Johnson wants us to be careful this Easter (Credit: SplashNews)

“And even though friends and family members may be vaccinated, the vaccines are not giving 100% protection and that’s why we just need to be cautious.

“We don’t think they entirely reduce or remove the risk of transmission.”

Meanwhile the coronavirus reproduction (R) number remains unchanged from a week ago.

What’s more, this news comes amid confusion over a potential domestic COVID-19 passport.

This would apparently let COVID free Brits get back to ‘normal’ life.

However, over 70 MPs have launched a campaign against this concept.

Boris Johnson with his partner Carrie Symonds (Credit: SplashNews)

Will there be COVID-19 passports?

Opposing members include senior Conservative MPs and former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Labour’s Baroness Shami Chakrabarti told ITV news that she feared such a passport could be ‘discriminatory’.

She said: “Passports are fine for international travel and that kind of travel is a privilege. But crossing the street, as opposed to crossing borders, that’s not a privilege. That should be a fundamental right that comes with living in our community.

“Internal passports and internal vaccine passports would be a tool for discrimination, bullying, corruption, segregation in a society which needs to move through this pandemic together.”

Boris wants Brits to only mix outdoors this Easter (Credit: Unsplash)

The Telegraph had reported that a series of trials of domesticated COVID-19 passports were set to be trialed.

So far Number 10 has insisted that these plans remain unconfirmed and are under review.

In addition, this week was likely an especially embarrassing one for the Prime Minister.

His former alleged mistress, Jennifer Arcuri, 36, gave a damning interview.

What did Jennifer Arcuri allege?

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mirror, Jennifer claims to have slept with Boris at his former family home.

This allegedly happened when his then wife, Marina, was out.

In fact, she said: “After we made love… I felt conflicted being there in his family home and seeing him like this but I couldn’t help but love the feeling of being desired.”

The American businesswoman continued: “If I’d have stayed 10 minutes more I would’ve been in the house when Marina got back. That’s not a great feeling.

“We slept together at his family home, and in some ways, it was fun, but it didn’t sit right.”

