Former EastEnders star Tilly Keeper lands first role since leaving soap

Former EastEnders star Tilly Keeper has landed her first role since leaving the BBC soap.

The 22-year-old actress departed Walford in January after four years on the show as Louise Mitchell.

Now, Tilly is "thrilled" to have landed a part in Reggie Yates' BBC Three drama Make Me Famous.

Tilly played Louise from 2016 until 2020 (Credit: BBC)

She said: "I'm thrilled to be a part of this project. It's a really important story that I think we could all learn something from."

The drama, which will explore the impact and consequences of fast fame on reality TV contestants and their close friends and family, will feature Tom Brittney, Amanda Abbington, Aiysha Hart, Nina Sosanya and former Hollyoaks actress Emma Rigby.

How did Louise leave Walford?

In January, Louise left Walford after she began struggling with her mental health.

Louise was horrified to discover her fiancé Keanu was the father of her stepmother, Sharon Mitchell's baby, and she went to extreme lengths to get her revenge.

Louise helped plot Keanu's death as revenge (Credit: BBC)

Along with her brother Ben and dad Phil, she set Keanu up to be murdered by Martin Fowler. However, Martin didn't end up going through with the deed.

It's a really important story that I think we could all learn something from.

Despite Keanu not being dead, Martin led the Mitchells to believe he killed him.

But Louise started to struggle with the guilt and thought her baby daughter Peggy didn't like her because she knew she had her dad killed.

Louise struggled guilt of 'killing' Keanu (Credit: BBC)

Louise's mum Lisa started to see that her daughter wasn't coping and when she caught Louise going to put a pillow over Peggy to stop her crying, she insisted they start a new life away from Walford.

Louise left for Portugal with her Lisa, Phil and Peggy in January of this year.

