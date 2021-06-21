Shaun Williamson celebrated Father’s Day with his ‘secret son’, he has revealed.

The former EastEnders star, 55, hailed the “remarkable” meeting in a pub over the weekend.

Shaun had a relationship with Gary’s mum in the 1980s when he worked as a Bluecoat at Pontins.

But after finding out about his son in 2013 – and speaking out about it last year – the two now get on well and celebrated over the weekend.

Shaun found out about Gary in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shaun Williamson and his ‘secret’ son celebrate?

Shaun – father to two other children with second wife Melanie – met Gary in a pub to celebrate.

And he told The Sun: “Father’s Day has never been more important to me. I now have three wonderful kids.

“To find Gary and get on so well with him shows you the incredible things life can throw up.

“I know I’ve missed out on a lot of his life – now I can make up for it.”

What did Gary say about his dad?

After Shaun split from Gary’s mum back in the 1980s, the circus performer told him that she was pregnant.

However, Shaun left to pursue a career in America. Gary’s mum subsequently married another man, and her husband was listed as Gary’s father on the birth certificate.

But growing up in Belfast, Gary always loved watching Barry in EastEnders when he was a boy.

Despite enjoying Shaun’s character in the soap, he always thought someone else was his dad.

A paternity test confirmed Shaun as Gary’s dad, and the 34-year-old now says “it’s proof that sometimes miracles do happen”.

Shaun Williamson on Instagram

Yesterday (Sunday June 20) Shaun took to Instagram to praise all three of his children.

Posing alongside Joe and Gary, he said: “Happy Father’s Day fellow Dads!!!

“So blessed to be a Father to [three] such wonderful humans. Proud of them all.”

Shaun is now married to Adele, who he tied the knot with in 2018.