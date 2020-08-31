Rita Simons has opened up on her deaf daughter’s struggle to lip-read now face masks are compulsory throughout the UK.

The actress, who played Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders for over ten years, has shared her heartbreak on Twitter. The star wrote: “Masks, not denying the need for them…

“All I know is my deaf daughter has no idea what anyone is saying as she can’t lip-read a person in a mask…but we all wear ours anyway. Breaks my heart a little bit for her..”

Rita Simons has spoken out over deaf daughter’s struggle to lipread with face masks. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Face masks have caused struggles for the deaf community

Face masks became compulsory back in July to halt the spread of coronavirus.

They must now be worn on public transport, in hospitals, shops and takeaways, cinemas, museums and places of worship.

All I know is my deaf daughter has no idea what anyone is saying as she can’t lip read a person in a mask.

However, there are exemptions. Certain people are exempt from the ruling including children under 11, people with disabilities, emergency service workers.

Twitter users have responded to her heartbroken tweet. One user said: “Maybe it’s time for us all to put an effort into learning sign language.

“It must be so lonely and isolating for deaf people right now when their only connection to a person is watching their lips move.”

Another shared: “Masks with a clear bit of plastic around the mouth need to be introduced or made more known about to make it easier for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.”

Rita Simons and husband Theo Silverston share twin daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rita Simons has split from husband Theo Silverston after 14 years

Earlier this month, Rita and her husband Theo Silverston parted ways after 14 years together.

The pair have twin daughters together.

Her agent told The Star: “Rita and Theo have been separated for almost two years and Theo moved out of the family home some time ago.

Rita and her husband Theo Silverston had parted ways after 14 years together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“They are currently finalising their divorce, and amicably co-parenting their two daughters.”

Additionally, the couple reportedly split on good terms.

