EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has revealed her beloved dad has died in a heartbreaking post.

The soap actress shared a photo of herself and her dad to Instagram on Saturday.

She told her fans she lost her “precious daddy” three weeks ago today.

What did Natalie Cassidy say about her dad?

The Sonia Fowler actress said: “I’ve been very quiet the last few weeks. I lost my precious daddy three weeks ago today.

“I wasn’t really going to do this post, but I felt I can’t come on here and be a [bleep] without letting everyone know that my life has changed.

“He was my whole world and I’m not sure what I’m going to do without him.”

Natalie revealed her beloved dad died three weeks ago (Credit: Andy Barnes / SplashNews.com)

Natalie continued: “All I know is my family, friends and work will make it easier.

“I cannot believe how lucky I am to have such wonderful people in my life.

I lost my precious daddy three weeks ago today.

“It really is at these times you realise how important relationships are and company and friendship and love is so important. Losing anyone is hard.

“The NEVER seeing someone again is cruel. But it’s part of life. And we go on and have our memories.”

The post concluded: “Charles William Cassidy 1937-2021. The best dad and grandad in the world. We miss you so much but we have each other because of you.”

Natalie plays Sonia in EastEnders (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

What did her followers say?

Natalie’s followers sent their support to the star in the comments.

Jacqueline Jossa said: “Sorry to hear that beautiful girl, love to you and your family. Lots of love.”

Fellow EastEnders star Max Bowden wrote: “Love you mate.”

Meanwhile, one fan commented: “Sending you all of our love Nat.”

Fans offered support to Natalie Cassidy after she shared the heartbreaking news that she lost her father. (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Another added: “Very sad news. Sending [love].”

One said: “So sorry for your loss.”

