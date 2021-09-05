EastEnders star Louisa Lytton ‘utterly overwhelmed with love’ as she gives birth to first baby

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton has given birth to her first child.

The actress – who found fame playing Albert Square’s Ruby Allen – said she and her fiancé Ben Bhanvra were “in love” with their new arrival.

“And then there were three,” she told OK! magazine.

“Welcome to the world, we are utterly overwhelmed with love.”

The actress didn’t reveal the gender or name of her newborn.

EastEnders star shared baby news on Mother’s Day

Louisa, 32, revealed on Mother’s Day that she and Ben were expecting their first baby together.

She announced her news by sharing a video on Instagram of someone opening a card which said: “Just a little note to say…”

The message inside read: “There’s a baby on the way.”

The rest of the montage showed the couple celebrating their lovely news, with Ben reading a book about fatherhood and cradling Louisa’s bump.

The couple’s dog also got in on the act and was in the video running around wearing a cute bib that said: “My parents are getting me a human.”

The caption said: “Dear Mum.

“If I am a fraction of the mother you are, I know I’ll be the best.

“You have held my hand for 32 years, you have taught me right from wrong, corrected my spelling, and helped me see the light at the end of every single tunnel.

“And now you will guide me to becoming a mummy. (Just try not to move yourself in or Ben might leave).”

Louisa and Ben have delayed their wedding

Louisa and Ben started dating in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019.

They were due to tie the knot this year but Louisa recently revealed that they had postponed their wedding.

She told OK! that their nuptials had been delayed because of all the restrictions in place because of the COVID pandemic.

The actress plays Ruby in the BBC soap (Credit: BBC)

Then after falling pregnant the pair decided to “scrap the whole thing” for now.

“We’re going to have the baby and focus on that and then get married once we’re ready,” she said.

“This last year has put everything into perspective and there are bigger things going on in the world.”

