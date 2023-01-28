Former EastEnders actress Hannah Spearritt has revealed she and her family were left homeless before Christmas.

They ended up living in an office temporarily while they got accomodation sorted.

“People thing we must all be millionaires, but sadly it’s just not true,” the S Club 7 singer told The Sun, as she opened up about her ordeal.

Former EastEnders star Hannah Spearritt was left homeless (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Startraksphoto.com)

EastEnders star homeless

Hannah has revealed things got tough when their landlord sold their house and gave them two months to leave.

However that date was brought forward and by the end of November they only had two days to find somewhere.

With short-term rentals proving extortionate amounts of money, a friend offered them their house as they were set to be away over the festive period.

But it left Hannah and her partner, Adam Thomas, plus their two young daughters – Taya, four and Tora, three – with two weeks without a roof over their heads.

They had café premises empty after their fledgling business had stalled, so they stored their stuff in there.

Another friend then let them use his office to live in.

“We just used it as our living room. We could work in there and the kids played,” said Hannah.

“It was extra space. The kids’ beds were there and we had the crayons out. The climbing frame was up; it was fun for them.

“It was stressful but you deal with it, don’t you? Especially with the kids.

“Whatever doesn’t break you, as they say…”

Hannah has also appeared in Casualty (Credit: ITV)

Fighting back

Hannah his insisted this will be her year.

After planning to open a holistic cafe last summer, they have suffered a delay, but are aiming to launch later this year.

Hannah is also the only member of the band not to have signed up for an S Club reunion tour this year. She stressed she does want to do it, but she “needs to be sure everything will be okay health-wise.”

Hannah also revealed she had been struck down by illness last year that meant she “hardly got out of bed in three months”.

“I’m not focusing on the past,” she insisted, determined to be positive about the future.

Hannah was in EastEnders between 2017 and 2018 (Credit: BBC)

Who did Hannah play in EastEnders?

Hannah joined EastEnders in 2017 as Karen Taylor‘s sister, Kandice.

Kandice was rich and agreed to bail her sister out of debt as the bailiffs were knocking on her door.

Kandice then returned in 2018 needing Karen’s help.

She had promised to do a sponsored climb on Mont Blanc, but needed help faking it.

The Taylors helped her fake a picture and even a live video, but they were busted when Keegan walked in in the middle of it!

Later in 2018, Karen believed Mitch and Kandice to be having an affair, but actually they were fitting a new bathroom for Karen.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.