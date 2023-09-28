EastEnders heartthrob Rob Kazinsky bemoans his new physique

EastEnders heartthrob Rob Kazinsky has reflected on a “tricky few months” after branding himself a “40 year old fat [bleep] making do”.

The Sean Slater actor recently took to Instagram to hit back at “fake fitness people pushing fake miracle solutions”, admitting he’s “fed up” of it all.

It came weeks after Rob opened up about his own fitness journey. He explained in August that he was at his “starting off point”, weighing 220lbs and at 19.7% body fat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kazinsky (@therobkazinsky)

Rob Kazinsky on Instagram

Speaking this week on Instagram, Rob explained to his followers: “Sorry for lack of posts and updates, it’s been a tricky few months since I started trying to get in shape. Also, I don’t know how to internet, I’m not hiring PR firms or videographers or doing this in a professional manner.

“I’m not getting paid to post or to push anything, I’m fed up of fake fitness people pushing fake miracle solutions because they get a kickback from whomever.

Rob has opened up about his fitness journey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“So, from here, I’ll post it as I learn how to internet, and we’ll see if any of the mistakes I make help you avoid them.”

It comes after Rob opened up about his own body and fitness in a candid post a few weeks ago. He shared topless pictures of himself in a gym. He also added a video of himself boxing.

The actor explained: “So, here we go. You’re gonna be seeing a fair bit more activity over the next few months, and it’s the kind of activity and vanity I steadfastly avoid.

“Fitness [bleep]. I’m going to try and avoid self defeating embarrassment and general autistic self destruction as much as possible and not die of shame. Here is day one, my starting off point. I weigh 220lbs, I’m at 19.7% body fat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kazinsky (@therobkazinsky)

What else did Rob say?

Rob spoke about turning 40 in November, and admitted he’s learned that it’s “getting harder and harder every single day to train and recover”.

He added: “Well, I have a great job coming up if the strikes come to an end and I’ve decided to get into superhero shape, without drugs, without PEDs, without help, just a 40 year old fat [bleep] making do with what I have still going for me.

“So we will start here as I figure this out. And we will do check ups, and updates and hopefully soon I’ll be able to tell you what it’s for. Got the best boxing trainer in London in @lexual_healing_pt helping me become not only the best boxer I can be, but in the best shape this sack of potatoes can get into, come see him at @camdenboxing and get into the sport of champions.”

Read more: EastEnders fans left reeling as soap spoiler disproves fan theory

The EastEnders fave finished off the post writing: “I’ll just say what I see and can’t wait to finally get back into the shape I was in back in the Kaiju fighting days.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.