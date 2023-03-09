EastEnders star Rita Simons shares hospital photo after undergoing life-changing surgery

EastEnders icon Rita Simons has shared a snap from a hospital bed after undergoing life-changing surgery.

The 45-year-old actress, best known for playing Roxy Mitchell on the BBC soap, had a total hysterectomy earlier this year.

Rita had previously revealed that she decided to have the operation after struggling with “debilitating” periods – causing her to not be able to work.

On Wednesday (March 8) she took to her Instagram to issue a health update while celebrating International Women’s Day.

And plenty of her followers were left sending their well-wishes and support to the mum-of-two.

Rita has shared a snap from a hospital bed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders star Rita Simons issues health update

Taking to her social media account, Rita candidly opened up to her 485,000 followers about the journey she has been on since having the surgery in January.

Describing her recovery as “an absolute RIDE”, Rita then revealed how she is on her way to feeling better.

In the brave post, Rita shared a snap of her in a hospital bed with a tube up her nose, following the procedure to remove her cervix, womb and ovaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Simons (@rita_simonsofficial)

EastEnders star opens up about health

In the caption she wrote: “7 weeks ago tomorrow I had a total hysterectomy.

Not there yet but on my way.

“Nothing says #happyinternationalwomensday like me sharing a pic of me off my nut on morphine with no ovaries! It’s been an absolute RIDE trying to get the #HRT as close to my old self as we can find.

“It’s STILL a [bleep]ing ride! Not there yet but on my way. Physically I have been really strict getting back into the gym and having my regular IV drips.”

Rita found fame on the BBC One soap EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

She went on: “Physically I couldn’t be in better nick thanks to @nutrizen_iv_vitamins and my #nad+ and I have been in touch with so many gorgeous women who’ve reached out with their own #hysterectomy stories which keeps me from feeling alone in this.”

Rita concluded the post with: “Happy internationalwomensday to all my ladies.”

Rita revealed she had the operation after struggling with periods (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans send their support to EastEnders star Rita

Fans of Rita flooded the comments section with praise for being so candid and for inspiring others who are facing similar issues.

“Get well soon darling,” said one follower.

Another fan proclaimed: “Looking totally gorgeous though!”

The same social media user then added: “My journey has just begun – thanks so much for your advice and help!”

“Still look amazing. Speedy recovery,” said a third follower.

A fourth agreed: “You don’t age woman! You’re so beautiful!”

“Hope you’re feeling okay. This is tough,” said someone else.

Another follower chimed in: “That’s a great photo. I hope you’ve been resting up – stay safe.”

Read more: EastEnders legend teases character could ‘return from dead’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.