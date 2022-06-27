EastEnders actor Ricky Champ has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Sammy.

The couple announced in January that they were having another baby. They’re already parents to their daughter, Beatrix.

Now, Sammy has revealed she’s given birth after her waters broke two weeks early.

Sammy revealed her waters broke two weeks early (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Sharing a post on her Instagram Stories, Sammy shared a picture of some tablets.

She wrote: “Tell me you just had a c-section without telling me you just had a c-section.”

In the next post, Sammy confirmed she had given birth to a little boy.

She said: “My waters broke 2 weeks early (the night I got my date which was supposed to be July 6th!)

“Baby boy is here and well. And we are obsessed.”

Ricky, who plays Stuart Highway in EastEnders, hasn’t yet commented on the arrival of their baby boy.

Back in March of this year, Sammy revealed she had a hospital dash thanks to “high blood pressure”.

She explained on Instagram at the time: “Not where I planned spending today.

Ricky announced in January that he and Sammy were having another baby (Credit: ITV)

“Everything’s OK with bub, just high blood pressure for me.

“Southend hospital midwives are amazing. We are so lucky to have the NHS!”

Back in January, Ricky announced he and Sammy were expecting another baby.

Then in March, he revealed they were having a boy as he told What To Watch: “He’s a boy! We’re very excited.

“Beatrix is four, so we’ve timed it quite nicely. We’ll have a few months at home together, as a family, and then Beatrix starts school.”

He added: “So we’ll have one on the path of education, and then we start again with the other.”

