Ricky Champ’s pregnant wife Sammy in hospital dash

Ricky and Sammy are expecting baby number two to arrive in July

By Robert Emlyn Slater

The pregnant wife of EastEnders star Ricky Champ was rushed to hospital yesterday (Tuesday, March 22).

Ricky’s wife, Sammy, who is expecting her second child in July, shared the update with her 7k followers yesterday.

What happened to EastEnders star Ricky’s wife?

Ricky’s wife, Sammy, took to Instagram to reassure her followers that she and her unborn baby were doing well after a dash to the hospital yesterday.

The influencer uploaded a picture of herself in the hospital to her Instagram story. The photo shows Sammy in a ward, on a bed, with her finger in a blood pressure monitor.

She penned a caption to explain what was wrong too.

“Not where I planned spending today,” she wrote.

“Everything’s OK with bub, just high blood pressure for me,” she continued, quelling any worries her followers may have had.

“Southend hospital midwives are amazing. We are so lucky to have the NHS!”

EastEnders star Ricky on baby number two

Back in January, Ricky revealed to his fans that he and Sammy were expecting another baby.

The couple have one child already, a daughter called Beatrix, who is four years old.

Ricky revealed that Beatrix is going to have a little brother come July!

“He’s a boy! We’re very excited,” Ricky said in an interview with What To Watch.

“Beatrix is four, so we’ve timed it quite nicely. We’ll have a few months at home together, as a family, and then Beatrix starts school,” he said.

“So we’ll have one on the path of education, and then we start again with the other.”

Ricky’s career so far

The 41-year-old will be well known to soap fans for his role as Stuart Highway in the hit BBC soap EastEnders.

He joined the show in 2018 and has been a regular in the show ever since.

Away from Albert Square, Ricky has appeared in some huge British TV shows, including The Bill, Casualty, and Doc Martin.

Between 2010 and 2013 he appeared on Him & Her, which also starred the likes of Russell Tovey and Joe Wilkinson.

In 2013 he also appeared in The World’s End, which starred Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and Martin Freeman.

Ricky also made an appearance in two episodes of the worldwide phenomenon, Game of Thrones. He played the role of Gatins, a member of the Brotherhood Without Banners in season six.

Unfortunately, like many in Game of Thrones, Ricky’s character met a grisly end.

