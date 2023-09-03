EastEnders and Strictly star Nina Wadia announces wedding news: ‘It felt right’

EastEnders star Nina Wadia has renewed her wedding vows with her husband Raiomond Mirza.

The couple originally married in 1998 and have two children. 25 years on from their wedding, Nina and Raiomond decided to do it all again!

Sharing the news with HELLO!, Nina spilled details on the celebration.

EastEnders star Nina Wadia announces wedding news

She said: “It has been a really big year for us in a lot of ways, so we thought: ‘Let’s do something special’. The day was about celebrating our kids. When she was younger, Tia said the funniest thing which prompted all of this. When she was looking at our wedding photos, she said to me: ‘Mum, how come I didn’t get to come to the wedding day? I wanted to be there!'”

Nina said that although their daughter was excited about the vow renewal, their son wasn’t that excited. She quipped: “He’s a 16-year-old boy so he’s not got a romantic bone in his body! But he came around when we told him where we were going. We had a huge wedding first time around. This time, we wanted just the four of us.”

The Zainab Masood actress went on to share details about the ceremony. They chose the “breathtakingly beautiful” Hotel Bellevue on the island of Losinj in Croatia for their celebration.

Nina, 54, said she wore an embellished Karen Millen dress. She told HELLO!: “For my wedding, I wore a simple white and gold sari, so I wanted to do things differently this time and incorporate more of my British side than my Indian side – it felt right.”

Meanwhile, in the chapel at the hotel, Nina said she walked down the aisle with daughter Tia. She said it was an “emotional moment” and gushed that Tia took care of her “the whole day”.

Following the beautiful ceremony, they celebrated by watching the sun set over the sea and the family had dinner.

Nina is best known for playing Zainab Masood from 2007 to 2013. She also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

