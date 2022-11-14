EastEnders’ Max Bowden makes heartbreaking confession about grief as he admits struggle

EastEnders star Max Bowden has admitted he struggles with sleeping as he continues to grieve the death of his best friend.

The 27-year-old – who plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders – lost his best friend suddenly in September last year.

Max Bowden grieves for his friend

Back in September 2021, Max was left devastated when his best friend, Maxwell Alexander Grey Thompson died suddenly.

Now, over a year on, Max has revealed that the grief is still hurting him.

The soap star took to Instagram to bravely talk about his grief with his 207k followers.

The actor uploaded a picture of himself and Maxwell pulling faces for the camera, along with a lengthy caption.

“Grief is so odd,” he wrote. “Have had an amazing day. Have felt great. And now can’t sleep, and feel in such pain from loss.”

He continued his lengthy caption, writing: “I think it’s really important to share how we feel. @hussainmanawer taught me that. It’s OK to feel sad, and feel angry.”

“Life’s [bleeping] cruel. It’s hard. And losing your nearest and dearest is beyond recovery. All we can do is our best,” he said.

“Tonight might be a bad night, I accept how I feel right now. But I also strive to let myself feel differently tomorrow. This too shall pass.”

Max paid tribute to his friend last year (Credit: ITV)

Max Bowden pays tribute

Last September, following Maxwell’s death, Max took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute for his late friend.

The soap star uploaded eight pictures of himself and Maxwell out and about and having fun with each other and friends.

“Maxwell Alexander Grey Thompson. Thank you for being my best friend for 15 years, for walking every avenue with me, entering into battle with me every time, lighting up my every minute of every day, and for loving me like you did,” he captioned the post.

“I will never have a better friend, and I will never love a man so much in my life.”

He then continued, saying: “You were my soulmate, my rock, my ride or die, my everything – and I am so grateful that I got to call you my best friend. I am so so lucky.”

Maxwell’s death came not long after Max lost two other friends – Luke Goodings and Terry Mills – earlier in the year.

Max reportedly split from Shona McGarty recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Max finds ‘shoulder to cry on’ following split

The soap star’s heartbreaking Instagram story comes not long after he reportedly split from his co-star, Shona McGarty.

Following his split from the 31-year-old, Charlie Brooks has reportedly been his shoulder to cry on.

“She’s been a bit of a shoulder for him to cry on too. Charlie is a great role model for Max,” a source told The Sun.

“She’s always really open about the benefits of giving up partying hard and how much her life has changed for the better because of it,” they continued.

“They’ve become closer than ever on set and Max knows he can always rely on her for help.”

