EastEnders stars Max Bowden and Shona McGarty have reportedly split up.

It was reported Max and Shona began dating shortly after he split from his pregnant ex-girlfriend Roisin Buckle.

Recently Max became a dad after Roisin gave birth to their son.

But now it appears the EastEnders star have ended their relationship.

EastEnders: Max Bowden and Shona McGarty ‘have split’

A source told The Sun: “There’s been a lot going on in Max’s life and things were just getting too complicated with Shona being involved.

“Max will always have a lot of love and respect for Shona but it’s just not the right time.

“Everything is trying to make things as least awkward as possible on set – luckily they don’t have many scenes together.”

However a friend close to the couple also told the publication that the couple never spoke on their relationship publicly, however they were never in an official relationship.

They also stated they ‘remain close friends who decided not to pursue anything romantic a number of months ago.’

Entertainment Daily has contacted Max and Shona’s reps for comment.

Max welcomes his first child

It was first reported earlier this year that Max and Shona had grown close.

After reports of Max and Shona’s relationship, it was reported that Max’s ex-girlfriend Roisin, who was pregnant with his child felt ‘humiliated and disrespected.’

Last month Roisin and Max welcomed their son, who they called Reginald Buckle.

Sharing a picture of his son’s feet and a picture of him holding his son on Instagram, Max wrote: “Reginald Buckle welcome to the world son. Born on the 19th September 2022.

“Greatest feeling in the world and a love like I’ve never felt. Will never forget the feeling of my son looking me in the eye for the first time.”

Max praised Roisin writing: “Well done to Roisin on being such a strong first time mum and taking to motherhood like a champ.

“Heart is very full of love and gratitude, and can’t wait to love this little man for eternity.”

