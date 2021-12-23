EastEnders’ Louisa Lytton shares cute snap of daughter ahead of tot’s first Christmas

Soap actress Louisa Lytton has melted hearts on Instagram after sharing an adorable snap of her baby daughter.

The EastEnders star, 32, uploaded the pic showing little Aura to Instagram this afternoon (Thursday December 23).

The cute image marks the mum-of-one’s first Christmas with the tot who arrived in late August.

Louisa Lytton gave birth to her baby at the end of August (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Louisa Lytton posted about her baby?

Louisa is clearly overjoyed to be a mum, as she tagged her Insta post’s location as being ‘Heaven on Earth’.

It shows her smooching Aura’s left cheek. And the beanie-wearing baby – who Louisa shares with Ben Bhanvra – also appears to be pulling a bit of a pout!

But as well as her pink hat, Aura also looks snug in a woolly fleece and pink top as she is held tenderly by her mum.

Doting mum Louisa captioned the picture: “All I want for Christmas is you. (And daddy).”

How did Instagram fans react?

Louisa’s social media followers were beside themselves with the pic.

And many of her blue-ticked pals made it clear they thought the image was a cuteness overload.

She’s so beautiful!

Fellow Walford star Jessica Plummer gushed, alongside a heart eyes emoji: “Stop it!!!!!”

“She’s so beautiful!” wrote Hannah Tointon, who emphasised her point with heart emojis.

And former Strictly star Camilla Dallerup also cooed over the sweet scene with a heart emoji.

It will be Louisa’s first Christmas with Aura (Credit: Instagram @louisanastrilytton)

A future soap star?

Back in October, when Aura was only a few weeks old, Ruby actress Louisa teased her daughter could also star in EastEnders.

Asked during an appearance whether she could see Aura playing her character’s new baby, Louisa responded: “Yeah I could.

“Definitely, if I go back, it’ll be with a child. Whether she wants to be part of it, who knows?”

