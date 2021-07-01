EastEnders star Laurie Brett has dropped a hint that her character Jane Beale could make a return.

Laurie played Jane on and off from 2004 until 2017.

Her character was forced to leave Walford in 2017 during Max Branning’s revenge plot.

This morning (Thursday, July 1) Laurie appeared on BBC One’s Morning Live to talk about the success of BBC school drama Waterloo Road, where Laurie played Christine Mulgrew.

EastEnders: Laurie Brett drops hint that Jane Beale could return

Gethin Jones and Janette Manara also brought up EastEnders.

Gethin said: “Jane Beale can go back to EastEnders, they didn’t kill you off!”

Jane left Walford in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Laurie responded saying: “I can neither confirm or deny, no, no! Well you know, she’s not dead, so she could come back.

“I’ve never felt that Jane’s story was over and she had so many links to so many different people on the square. If she did go back, it would cause absolute mayhem.

“But you know it depends on whether the producers think it’s a good time for Jane to be on the show.

Laurie hinted she could return (Credit: BBC)

“It’s a lot about the dynamic of the show as well as the characters within it and who people interact with, there’s a time and a place for every character, I think.

“Apart from you know the Ian Beale, but I’m sure Ian Beale is with Jane as we speak! Where else would he be?”

Ian Beale

Currently actor Adam Woodyatt is taking a break from EastEnders, meaning his character Ian is off-screen.

Ian left Walford earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

He left after his wife Sharon discovered his part in the death of her son Dennis.

Ian discovered Sharon was trying to poison him and later left Walford. Could he really be with Jane now?

