EastEnders veteran Ian Beale was brutally attacked and left for dead in Friday’s thrilling episode of the BBC soap (December 4).

With a list of suspects as long as your arm, some fans are speculating that an unlikely character is behind the attack.

Some think hardman Grant Mitchell is the culprit and that he’s set to make a comeback.

Fans have a theory who attacked Ian Beale in EastEnders last week (Credit: BBC)

Who do fans think attacked Ian Beale in EastEnders?

Viewers took to social media site Reddit to explain their own theories.

And one reckons that legendary character Grant could be coming back.

Walford hasn’t seen the hardman – played by Ross Kemp – since 2016.

Read more: EastEnders fans convinced Sharon Watts attacked Ian – with Phil’s help

“Maybe Sharon found out about Ian being somewhat responsible for Dennis’s death and called Grant for help. That seems somewhat plausible,” one user said.

I would never say no to going back to anything. I’ve always enjoyed acting and if an acting role came along, I would take it if it was something that I thought I would enjoy.

Another wrote: “The suspect list will probably be a red herring, in these kinds of stories it’s never the most obvious choice.”

Synopsis for the upcoming Christmas episodes have teased the return of a major character.

Ross said never say never (Credit: BBC)

What did Ross Kemp say about an EastEnders return?

In our exclusive interview with actor Ross recently said he didn’t rule out returning to the Square.

“I don’t think you ever rule it out,” he told us.

I don’t think you ever rule it out.

“But that would be down to the BBC, that’s not down to me.”

He continued: “I would never say no to going back to anything. I’ve always enjoyed acting and if an acting role came along, I would take it if it was something that I thought I would enjoy.”

Is Ian Beale dead?

That’s the big question.

Whoever attacked Ian seemed to do a pretty good job, as Sharon found him lying face down in a pool of blood in the Vic.

And immediately the EastEnders official Twitter feed issued a long list of subjects.

Read more: EastEnders brought in Adam Woodyatt’s son to arrest Ian Beale

Included is Max Branning, whose affair with Linda was exposed (and exploited) by Ian.

Last month it was confirmed that Adam Woodyatt (who plays Ian) would be taking a temporary break from the soap.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.