EastEnders fans think Callum Highway could be Gray Atkins’ next victim.

In Monday’s episode of the BBC soap (Monday, April 19) Gray killed Kush Kazemi as he tried to flee Walford with Whitney and Arthur to get away from the Mitchells.

Gray pushed Kush onto the tube tracks and seconds later, the market stall owner was hit by a tube.

Gray killed Kush (Credit: BBC)

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, April 20) news spread of Kush’s death.

EastEnders: Callum to be Gray’s next victim?

Gray and Whitney’s former fiancé, Callum, started to talk about Kush and Callum told the solicitor it was hard to see what happened to Kush as an accident as a lot of the information didn’t add up.

Later in the café, Gray told Callum he was going to see Whitney. Police officer Callum said he asked around at work about Kush’s death and they don’t believe he jumped.

Callum doesn’t think Kush’s death was an accident (Credit: BBC)

Callum told Gray that Whitney and Kush were planning to leave to start a new life together and catching one of the last tubes of the night to the airport.

Whitney told police there was no one else at the station before she took Arthur to the toilet and police found no evidence as the CCTV had been broken.

Callum didn’t seem to believe Kush’s death was an accident, but told Gray that he was glad Whitney had him in his corner.

But fans fear Gray will go after Callum, as he suspects Kush’s death wasn’t an accident.

Gray if you touch Callum I swear #EastEnders — All things Ballum (@AllBallum) April 20, 2021

Callum back away from Gray! #EastEnders — Deedee (@DeedeeRichardz) April 20, 2021

Gray setting up his next victim… watch your back Callum! #EastEnders — Walford Weekly Podcast (@WalfordWeekly) April 20, 2021

GRAY STAY AWAY FROM CALLUM #Eastenders — faith ✿ ceo of suki (@dykessuki) April 20, 2021

EastEnders: Who else has Gray killed?

Kush was Gray’s third victim. Last year, Gray killed his wife Chantelle after discovering she planned to leave him.

He pushed her onto their dishwasher and she landed on an upward facing knife. Instead of getting he help, he walked around Albert Square and made her death look like an accident.

Gray killed Chantelle last year (Credit: BBC)

He went on to kill his lodger Tina Carter. Tina started to suspect Gray killed Chantelle.

Later he put Tina’s body in the boot of his car and told her family that she fled Walford, as she was being accused of attacking Ian Beale.

Will the truth of Gray’s crimes come to light?

