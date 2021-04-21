News

EastEnders: Callum will be Gray’s next victim, fans claim

Gray has now killed three people

By Charlotte Rodrigues

EastEnders fans think Callum Highway could be Gray Atkins’ next victim.

In Monday’s episode of the BBC soap (Monday, April 19) Gray killed Kush Kazemi as he tried to flee Walford with Whitney and Arthur to get away from the Mitchells.

Gray pushed Kush onto the tube tracks and seconds later, the market stall owner was hit by a tube.

Gray killed Kush (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Soap spoilers: EastEnders storylines for next week revealed in pictures!

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, April 20) news spread of Kush’s death.

EastEnders: Callum to be Gray’s next victim?

Gray and Whitney’s former fiancé, Callum, started to talk about Kush and Callum told the solicitor it was hard to see what happened to Kush as an accident as a lot of the information didn’t add up.

Later in the café, Gray told Callum he was going to see Whitney. Police officer Callum said he asked around at work about Kush’s death and they don’t believe he jumped.

Callum doesn’t think Kush’s death was an accident (Credit: BBC)

Callum told Gray that Whitney and Kush were planning to leave to start a new life together and catching one of the last tubes of the night to the airport.

Whitney told police there was no one else at the station before she took Arthur to the toilet and police found no evidence as the CCTV had been broken.

Callum didn’t seem to believe Kush’s death was an accident, but told Gray that he was glad Whitney had him in his corner.

But fans fear Gray will go after Callum, as he suspects Kush’s death wasn’t an accident.

EastEnders: Who else has Gray killed?

Kush was Gray’s third victim. Last year, Gray killed his wife Chantelle after discovering she planned to leave him.

He pushed her onto their dishwasher and she landed on an upward facing knife. Instead of getting he help, he walked around Albert Square and made her death look like an accident.

eastenders jessica plummer chantelle
Gray killed Chantelle last year (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Gray gets away with murder again as CCTV revealed to be vandalised, leaving viewers furious

He went on to kill his lodger Tina Carter. Tina started to suspect Gray killed Chantelle.

Later he put Tina’s body in the boot of his car and told her family that she fled Walford, as she was being accused of attacking Ian Beale.

Will the truth of Gray’s crimes come to light?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Queen birthday present composite
Queen’s birthday: Her favourite presents from husband Prince Philip over the years
Jane mcdonald partner
Jane McDonald announces career news following death of partner Eddie Rothe
Queen birthday composition
Queen Elizabeth birthday: How her Majesty is spending the day for first time since death of Prince Philip
Robyn on Tipping Point: Viewers gutted for tattooed beauty as she’s ‘robbed’ before final
nikki grahame death
Hospital that discharged Nikki Grahame before her ‘sudden death’ launches internal investigation
Kate Middleton children
Kate Middleton spotted shopping with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte