EastEnders and Worzel Gummidge star Una Stubbs has died at the age 84.

The actress, also known for her roles in Sherlock and Till Death Us Do Part, passed away at her home in Edinburgh.

Her agent confirmed the sad news, saying she was surrounded by her family.

Una Stubbs has died (Credit: Alucard / FlynetPictures.co.uk / SplashNews.com)

Her agent told BBC News that Una had been ill for a few months.

Tributes have began pouring in on social media.

One person said: “RIP Una Stubbs. She was great in Sherlock, played comedy so well.”

Tributes have poured in for Una (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote on Twitter: “Rest in Peace, Una Stubbs. Shocked and saddened by this news, I mostly recognise her for Worzel Gummidge and Sherlock; but there’s so many other wonderful projects which she was apart of.”

A third added: “Una Stubbs has died, aged 84. She always seemed a decent person who was genuinely friendly, bubbly and fun. RIP.”

Meanwhile, celebrities and TV channels have also paid their tributes to the actress.

Gyles Brandreth said: “Oh, this is so sad. Such a funny, lovely, gifted lady – a marvellous actress with a special style & a great (and impish) sense of humour.

What did tributes say?

“I first met her when she was in Cowardy Custard in 1972 & last saw her at Nicky Henson’s funeral last year. A sad day.”

TV channel GOLD tweeted: “We’re all deeply saddened to learn that the magnificent Una Stubbs has passed away at the age of 84.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”

The Chase star Anne Hegerty added: “Back when I was a journalist, I made a list of the five nicest people I had ever interviewed.

“Una Stubbs was on there. (I had a chance to tell her this at the NTAs a few years ago).”

Una became widely known for her role in the 1963 film Summer Holiday.

She later portrayed Rita Rawlins in Till Death Us Do Part and In Sickness and in Health.

The star also played Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge and Miss Bat in The Worst Witch in the late ’90s.

Una played Sherlock Holmes’ landlady Mrs Hudson in the TV series Sherlock.

