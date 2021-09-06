Former EastEnders and Doctor Who actor Tony Selby has died aged 83.

The actor passed away yesterday (Sunday September 5) “peacefully” according to his management.

With great sadness we announce that actor Tony Selby passed away peacefully in London yesterday. In a career spanning 70 years in theatre, film and TV, Tony was highly respected and loved by family, friends and colleagues. His renowned sense of humour will be missed by us all.

Taking to Twitter, his management company paid tribute to Tony.

It said: “With great sadness we announce that actor Tony Selby passed away peacefully in London yesterday.

“In a career spanning 70 years in theatre, film and TV, Tony was highly respected and loved by family, friends and colleagues.

“His renowned sense of humour will be missed by us all.”

Tony played Clive Mitchell in EastEnders (Credit: YouTube)

Who did Tony play in EastEnders?

Born in London in 1938, Tony was known for his great versatility.

He appeared in the legendary 1965 film Alfie, with Sir Michael Caine, and also in ITV RAF sitcom, Get Some In! in the mid 1970s.

Tony also appeared in the movie Superman, and another sci-fi hit – Doctor Who in the mid-1980s, where he played Sabalom Glitz.

He then popped up in EastEnders in 2002, playing Clive Mitchell – Grant and Phil’s uncle.

Other credits include Holby City, The Bill and Lovejoy.

I see Tony Selby has passed away. Great actor…..I especially remember him in a rather amusing episode of Bergerac – "The Company You Keep". He played a hopeless house breaker, aided by the lovely, but dodgy Mel Martin, who drove around in a Porsche 911……

Tony Selby has passed away. Don't want to copy and paste the sentiment I gave back in June when I mistakingly believed the news of his passing then. But it's worth saying again that he was a diamond of an actor. Sharp, and dazzling.

“Sharp and dazzling”

Back in June 2020, reports suggested on social media site Facebook that Tony had died.

However, it was later clarified as a case of mistaken identity.

And now fans have paid tribute to the actor who enjoyed a long and distinguished career.

As the news filtered through, fans took to Twitter to pay tribute.

One said: “I see Tony Selby has passed away. Great actor… I especially remember him in a rather amusing episode of Bergerac – ‘The Company You Keep.’

“He played a hopeless house breaker, aided by the lovely, but dodgy Mel Martin, who drove around in a Porsche 911… @TheOnlyGuru.”

Another wrote: “Tony Selby has passed away. Don’t want to copy and paste the sentiment I gave back in June when I mistakingly believed the news of his passing then.

“But it’s worth saying again that he was a diamond of an actor. Sharp, and dazzling.”