Eamonn Holmes ‘has no issues’ with Phillip Schofield despite NTAs rumours

Eamonn Holmes has insisted he has "no issues" with his This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield following reports they clashed backstage at the National Television Awards.

Over the past couple of months, reports have suggested there has been some tension between the presenters after Eamonn's wife Ruth Langsford allegedly made a formal complaint to TV bosses about Phil - something ITV denied.

At the awards ceremony earlier this week, viewers were convinced they spotted the awkwardness between Phil and Ruth when he offered her a chance to deliver a speech as the This Morning team accepted the gong for Live Magazine Show.

Eamonn said he has "no issues" with Phil (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: NTAs: Viewers spot tension between Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford as This Morning wins Best Live Magazine Show

Now, it's been claimed the tension continued backstage as a video obtained by The Sun shows Holly Willoughby reaching out to give the award to Ruth to pose with it as Phil is seen putting his hands on the silver statuette.

Ruth looked like she couldn’t wait to get away from Phil.

Eamonn then reaches out and appears to push the award down out of Phil's grip.

A source said: "Phil’s relationship with Ruth and Eamonn is hugely strained and at ITV they give each other a wide berth.

"So when Phil reached out to try and put Ruth in the spotlight when they collected the award, it felt a bit humiliating. And it was awkward for everyone around them."

Rumours of a feud between Ruth and Phil have been ongoing over the last couple of months (Credit: ITV)

The insider added: "As Eamonn realised Phil was holding the award, he seemed to pull it away.Phil was grinning but it was obvious he was furious. Eamonn on the other hand was in high spirits — he’d made his point. Ruth looked like she couldn’t wait to get away from Phil. There’s obviously no love lost."

However, a rep for Eamonn told the publication that there are no issues between him and Phil.

It comes after Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan joked about the 'awkwardness' between Phil and Ruth on stage.

He said: "The best bit of that was when Phil got Ruth to say a few words on the stage. Awks! Hashtag awks. Don't want to go there. It's too... too much of a family."

Piers joked about the 'awkwardness' between Phil and Ruth on stage (Credit: ITV)

Read more: NTAs: Piers Morgan jokes about 'awkwardness' between Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford

GMB then showed a snippet of This Morning's acceptance speech, where Phil told Ruth and Eamonn: "Your Fridays are fantastic, we love you so much."

"Thank you," Ruth replied to which Phil told her: "I think you should say something."

Returning to the studio, Piers said: "How awks was that?"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.