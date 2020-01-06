The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 6th January 2020
Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes pays tribute to 'incredible' wife Ruth Langsford after 'difficult year'

Says things are still very raw

By Paul Hirons
Updated:

TV's Eamonn Holmes has praised his 'amazing' wife Ruth Langsford after the This Morning presenting duo endured a 'difficult' year in 2019.

Ruth, 59, was left heartbroken when her sister Julia tragically took her own life in June.

Time to say Goodnight Vienna.

Eamonn, 60, spoke about his wife in an interview with Woman's Own, where he paid tribute to his wife of nine years.

"There has been a lot of difficulty in both our lives over the past year," he said.

"Ruth's life was turned completely upside down when she lost her sister in June. It was a sudden death. It's still very raw. Very raw."

I couldn't speak more highly of her. She just is an amazing woman.

He added: "Ruthie has been absolutely incredible – looking after her mother, attending to family things. I couldn't speak more highly of her. She just is an amazing woman. She throws herself into her work. She still finds time, particularly for her mother and her family and us - and I just am in awe of her."

An inquest ruled that Julia, 62, took her own life after a long battle with depression.

The court heard that landscape gardener Julia was found in the garage of her home in Surrey, where she lived with her husband Paul.

In an Instagram tribute to her late sister, Ruth said: "My heart is completely broken.

"She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever."

Just before Christmas, Eamonn spoke to OK! Magazine and revealed that the first festive period without Julia would be tough.

He said: "Ruth will grieve for the rest of her life. This will be her every Christmas, birthday, every day she wakes up and thinks of her lovely sister."

