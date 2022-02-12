Eamonn Holmes has revealed his “worry” over starting on GB News.

Speaking to fellow telly legend, Alan Titchmarsh on ITV’s Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh, Eamonn explained why.

And it was all because of the early mornings!

What did Eamonn Holmes say about new GB News role?

Eamonn said: “It’s a great privilege being able to wake people up with something they didn’t know the night before.

“I’ve always thought that it’s a great privilege and these days, you know, when viewing habits change, what people watch the way they watch it, there’s just something within that excites me.”

He went on to say that, despite the privilege, the new schedule scared him.

Eamonn presents the breakfast show on GB News, alongside Isabel Webster.

And this means a very early wake-up call.

He told Alan that this gave him some bad feelings, confessing: “I was worried about the hours again.

“You know, getting that alarm clock at three in the morning, it’s the middle of the night.”

Alan agreed, saying: “It’s not human!”

“It’s not human. I empathise and sympathise with anyone who does shift work.”

He revealed two-stone weight loss too

But Eamonn also excitedly told Alan that he’s two-stone lighter than his last breakfast TV stint five years ago, and plans to stay that way.

The 62-year-old said he was planning on keeping the weight off by exercising in the day.

Eamonn and Isabel on GB News (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn sensationally quit ITV’s This Morning last year after more than 15 years as anchor.

He regularly hosted the show alongside wife Ruth Langsford, 61, on Fridays and filled in for regular hosts, Phil and Holly, during school breaks.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond have taken over the Friday slot.

It’s not been confirmed that Ruth has left This Morning, but she hasn’t appeared since Eamonn’s last appearance.

She’s stayed with ITV though, continuing her long-term role hosting Loose Women.

Eamonn enjoyed a swanky night out at the British Broadcasting Awards on Thursday night.

Eamonn and Ruth married in 2010 (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

He shared a shot of himself on his Instagram page, with co-host Isabel.

He captioned the shot: “Join us on Friday’s Breakfast show to see if we are both still smiling after our swanky night out?

“Seemed like a good idea at the time.”

Eamonn’s fans were delighted to see him looking super smart in black tie, with many saying how ‘young’ and ‘well’ he looks.

Those early mornings must agree with him after all.

