Eamonn Holmes under fire for ‘bitter’ remarks about Lionesses’ defeat in Women’s World Cup final

Eamonn Holmes has come under fire for allegedly making “bitter” comments about the England Lionesses’ defeat in the Women’s World Cup final.

The Lionesses lost 1-0 to Spain on Sunday (August 20), leaving fans heartbroken. But there have now been calls for the squad to receive honours once they return home from Australia.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Lionesses have galvanised the whole nation through their historic achievement in becoming the first England team to make the World Cup final.

“But they’ve also inspired a generation of women and girls to play football, take up sport, and to remove any doubt in their minds that they too can go all the way in their chosen field.”

He added: “There’s no doubt that they should be recognised by the honours system.”

Eamonn Holmes says ‘move on’

However, TV presenter Eamonn made his thoughts clear when he discussed the game during his GB News breakfast show on Monday (August 21).

When his co-host Isabel Webster admitted she was “still so sad about it”, Eamonn cut in: “So it’s sad! It was a football match, they lost it! That was it, move on.”

Isabel insisted: “It was history!” before Eamonn replied: “They still get medals for it.”

When asked if he wasn’t disappointed by the result, he said: “Look… I was more disappointed at Man United’s abysmal display against Spurs!”

Eamonn then appeared to mock Keir Starmer’s comments and could barely keep a straight face as he added: “There’s still people from ’66 who haven’t got medals!”

Eamonn’s remarks left some fans in uproar. Taking to social media, one blasted: “Eamonn Holmes proves he is lower than a slug’s bottom by stating Lionesses final was a football match get over it and bursting in to laughter about among others Starmer’s comments that they should be honoured for their services to female sport.”

Another said: “He has sunk so low,” while a third branded him as a “bitter man”.

However, others agreed with Eamonn’s view. “You’re bang on Eamonn..it was only a football match and we lost, get over it, move on,” said one.

Will there be a homecoming parade?

Many England fans have also called for a homecoming parade upon the team’s return.

“There should still be a homecoming parade or celebration for the Lionesses. They need to know the effect and pride they have inspired throughout the tournament,” one wrote.

Another said: “Gutted but so proud. I hope there is a homecoming parade for when they’re back, they deserve it.”

