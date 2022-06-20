Eamonn Holmes shares moving message to mark son’s first Father’s Day

Eamonn Holmes waving leaving GB news office
Eamonn Holmes paid tribute to his son Declan on social media yesterday to mark his eldest child’s first Father’s Day.

The GB News presenter posted a photo on Instagram of Declan holding his granddaughter Emilia captioned: “I’m more moved by the father my eldest son has become on this his first Father’s Day. So proud of you Dec.”

33-year-old Declan replied to the post: “Learn from the best,” followed by a heart emoji.

Eamonn quickly responded: “Ha ha. Thank you… though it’s true”, with a laughing face emoji.

Other Instagram users commented on the post including Ginny Buckley, ITV founder of Electrifying, who wrote: “Like father, like son.”

Another user commented: “He’s become that father because he had a good role model x.”

Another said: “That is an adorable picture, you can just feel and see the love they have for each other. Cheryl.”

Eamonn Holmes outside GB News office
Eamonn Holmes is very proud of his eldest son (Credit: SplashNews)

When did Eamonn become a grandfather?

Eamonn became a grandfather in July last year after Declan’s wife Jenny gave birth to Emilia Elizabeth Holmes.

On July 20, 2021, he announced the news on This Morning.

“My son Declan and his wife Jenny, they’re the happy couple. Jenny gave birth to Emilia, who is 7lbs and 6 ounces,” said Eamonn.

“That’s my first grandchild, my mother is a great grandmother.”

Eamonn Holmes smiles in a tuxedo
Eamonn Holmes became a grandfather last year (Credit: SplashNews)

Emilia is frequently seen posted on his Instagram.

On April 10, Eamonn posted a photo of Emilia sat on a sofa with a bow in her hair.

The post was captioned: “I know I’m biased… I am her Grand Papa after all. Little Emmy,” showing how proud he is to be a grandfather.

Declan is Eamonn’s eldest of four children and three, including Declan, are from his previous marriage with ex-wife Gabrielle.

