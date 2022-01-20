Eamonn Holmes shows his soppy side as he gushes over ‘darling’ granddaughter Emilia

Eamonn Holmes has left fans gushing over his ‘darling’ granddaughter Emilia on social media.

The GB News host, 62, was overjoyed after his eldest son Declan welcomed his first child last year.

And it appears that Eamonn is clearly a doting grandad to baby Emilia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

Eamonn Holmes gushes over granddaughter Emilia

Taking to Instagram yesterday (January 19), Eamonn shared a sweet shot of Emilia on his profile.

The adorable tot, who was born in July last year, looked directly at the camera as her huge eyes beamed.

Alongside the photo, Eamonn penned: “I’m sorry but those eyes are simply hypnotic. My darling granddaughter Emilia.”

Those eyes are simply hypnotic

Eamonn’s celebrity friends were quick to gush over little Emilia.

Josie Gibson said: “Omg my heart what a beautiful baby.”

Kate Thornton posted: “You could lose yourself in those eyes.”

Eamonn Holmes gushed over his granddaughter on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gaby Roslin added: “She’s so beautiful.”

In addition, This Morning chef Juliet Sear commented: “What a lil cherub xx.”

It comes after Eamonn spent Christmas with baby Emilia, son Declan and his daughter-in-law Jenny.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes reveals health concerns as he admits hosting GB News can take a ‘toll’

Spreading the festive cheer at the time, Eamonn wrote: “Big family pre Christmas lunch today with my granddaughter Emilia the centre of attention.

“We’re all feeling very festive stuffed to the Gills.”

The former This Morning star accompanied the message with a photo of himself, Emilia and her parents.

Eamonn switched to GB News earlier this year (Credit: GB News/YouTube)

Eamonn’s health update

Meanwhile, the presenter, who suffers from chronic pain, recently spoke about the toll hosting GB News may have on his health.

According to Eamonn, the early mornings could become “difficult”.

Writing in his column in the Express, he said: “The early starts do take their toll, but knowing that you’re meeting up with one of your best friends, the work becomes much more fun and time tends to fly.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes slams ‘woke brigade’ over Ruth Langsford comments

“The evenings can be a bit more difficult. My big dread about what’s ahead is insomnia and what feels like a ‘sleep hangover’ the next day.”

The star also recently explained that he fears over his wife, Ruth Langsford, becoming his carer.

When asked if he worries about Ruth being his carer, Eamonn told The Times: “Yes, I do fear it. She hasn’t got the most caring nature, I have to say. So I’d better have enough money in the bank for a care nurse as I get older.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.