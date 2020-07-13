Eamonn Holmes shares naked photo to celebrate returning to This Morning for summer

TV's Eamonn Holmes has shared a naked photo to celebrate he and wife Ruth Langsford's return to This Morning for the summer.

But don't worry, it's not actually him and Ruth naked. It's a photo of a couple jumping into a lake without any clothes covering their modesty.

Eamonn joked it was him and Ruth in the caption as they prepared to return to the daytime programme.

Alongside the cheeky image, Eamonn wrote: "Ruth and I are so happy to be taking the plunge on This Morning for the next 7 weeks that we wanted to end our week holiday refreshed and with something to remember!

"See you in the morning folks - I hope."

What did Eamonn's followers say?

Ruth commented a laughing face emoji.

Eamonn Holmes said he and Ruth Langsford have had a refreshing break (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: "Literally so happy about this!! Working from home, so you will be keeping me going."

A third added: "Look forward to seeing you both tomorrow, P.S. don't forget your clothes."

One said: "Love your humour Eamonn! So happy that we have you and Ruth on our screens for the next 7 weeks.

"My fave duo presenters!"

Eamonn and Ruth are filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as they enjoy their summer break.

Holly and Phil will return to the show in September.

Eamonn and Ruth will be hosting This Morning for seven weeks (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Last week, the pair looked back on their best and most memorable bits of the past year as they hosted their final show.

Phil said: "We wanted to say thank you to the producers, the researchers, the director, the editor and all the amazing crew here on the studio floor.

"And also the many more that have been working from home."

Holly and Phil's last day

Phil told Holly: "Hopefully, when we come back in September, I can give you a bloody hug."

Phil and Holly are off for the summer and will return in September (Credit: ITV)

Holly replied: "I hope so. That would be really nice, I really look forward to it. "

Phil concluded: "Eamonn and Ruth will be here to keep you company from Monday."

