Eamonn Holmes pays emotional tribute to his mum on Valentine's Day
News

Eamonn Holmes shares emotional message about 92-year-old mum on Valentine’s Day

We have something in our eye after reading that

By Paul Hirons

Valentine’s Day is a day to send messages to loved ones, and This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes sent a special, emotional letter to his 92-year-old mum.

The star, 61, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her and his late father, who passed away 30 years ago.

And it didn’t take long for fans to register their emotion, with many of them left in bits.

What did Eamonn Holmes say in the message on Valentine’s Day?

Eamonn shared a beautiful image of his mother and father and on their wedding day sitting next to an image of his mum in the present day.

He began the message: “My Father passed away 30 years ago.

“My Mum is 92 and almost entirely housebound.

“Today it was snowing heavily and she asked one of my brothers to visit my father’s graveside.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes stuns Instagram fans with photo of brother

“She then phoned my bro and asked him to place the phone on daddy’s grave so that she could tell him how much she still loved him, missed him and that he will always be her Valentine.

“Then she read out the last Valentine cards they sent to each other in 1991….. Love and Loss all in one. #Loveis #Valentines #valentinesday.”

Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford
Eamonn and wife Ruth (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

How did fans react?

Fans and followers immediately responded to Eamonn’s beautiful but emotional story.

One wrote: “Made me cry… what a beautiful enduring love story beyond the grave.”

Another said: “That’s beautiful yet so sad. I’ve got tears in my eyes reading this.”

Oh my goodness this so lovely Eamonn! They are Valentines forever.

A third commented: “Aww Eamonn that is beautiful. True love never does.”

Finally, one fan wrote: “Oh my goodness this so lovely Eamonn! They are Valentines forever.”

Ruth Langsford cooked Eamonn Holmes a Valentine's Day breakfast
A special brekkie on a special day (Credit: Instagram)

What did Ruth do for Eamonn on Valentine’s Day?

After Eamonn posted his tribute, wife Ruth Langsford paid her own Valentine’s Day tribute to her husband.

But instead of a card, Ruth Valentine’s Day gift came in food form.

She shared an image on her Instagram Stories that showcased her special Valentine’s Day fry-up for Eamonn.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccine: Ruth Langsford one step closer to seeing care home mum after getting her jab

But it wasn’t just any old Valentine’s Day fry-up – Ruth had etched ‘I love you’ into his piece of toast.

And they say love never dies…

