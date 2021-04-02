Eamonn Holmes will be back on This Morning next week after having tests in hospital, Alison Hammond confirmed as she sent her well-wishes.

Presenter Eamonn, 61, underwent tests at hospital on Thursday (April 1) after suffering from chronic pain.

On Friday’s This Morning, Alison and Dermot O’Leary sent their love to Eamonn.

Alison and Dermot sent their love to Eamonn (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison say about Eamonn Holmes?

Alison said: “Eamonn and Ruth [Langsford] will be back next week.

“I wanted to wish Eamonn all the best because he had to seek some treatment in hospital for chronic pain.

“Eamonn, we are sending all our love to you from all the team.”

Eamonn will be back on This Morning next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier today, Lorraine Kelly gave an update on Eamonn and also confirmed he would be back on This Morning next week.

She said: “I know that everybody would want to wish our Eamonn a speedy recovery.

“He’s not been too well. He’s in chronic pain and had to go to hospital yesterday.

“But he will definitely be on This Morning next week, nothing’s going to stop him.”

On Thursday, Eamonn confirmed he was at hospital alongside a photo of himself wearing a face mask.

Ruth and Eamonn will host next week (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn say about being in hospital?

He wrote on Twitter: “At hospital… pain like I’ve never experienced in my life. Need to find out what’s causing this. Wish me well.”

A few hours later, Eamonn updated his followers and said he’d have a “clearer picture of what’s causing my pain tomorrow”.

At Hospital ….. pain like I’ve never experienced in my life . Need to find out what’s causing this 🤔 Wish me well 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dSpChuQ3Lz — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) April 1, 2021

In addition, he said: “Will have clearer picture of what’s causing my pain tomorrow but just to say folks like so many of you I’ve lived with variations of Chronic pain for years.

“Don’t allow it to stop me working & next week I’d like to be a voice for many of you & discuss the subject on @thismorning.”

