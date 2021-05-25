Eamonn Holmes has given fans a health update, and the signs look good.

The 61-year-old star took to Twitter to tell his followers that he’s no longer in the kind of constant pain he was experiencing only weeks ago.

Another session of Physio rehab – feels like I'm making progress – slowly but surely. Chronic Pain now gone because of Steroid injections – Thank God. 🙏

Got to strengthen my back now . Small steps , literally. 🚶‍♂️ but feeling positive. 😁👍 Thanks for sharing your stories 👏 — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) May 25, 2021

What did Eamonn Holmes say?

In a tweet to his one million followers, Eamonn said: “Another session of Physio rehab – feels like I’m making progress – slowly but surely.

“Chronic pain now gone because of Steroid injections – thank God.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes says he feels ‘good’ after taking steroid injections in health update

“Got to strengthen my back now.

“Small steps, literally but feeling positive. Thanks for sharing your stories.”

And it wasn’t long before the update garnered the support of many of his fans.

Eamonn said he was free of pain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

One wrote: “Pleased you’re doing OK Eamonn & the injections are working… stay positive lovely man!”

Another said: “What a relief. Must feel like a new man. Get some proper sleep now. Day at a time.”

A third commented: “Glad you’re making steps and glad things are working. Keep up the good work and wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Finally, one fan asked if Eamonn’s treatment is why he wife Ruth Langsford are missing next week’s This Morning.

“Glad you are feeling better,” she said, “Is that why you and Ruth aren’t on This Morning next week? You will both be missed.”

Eamonn and Ruth will not be on next week (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What’s happening on This Morning next week?

Eamonn and wife Ruth, also 61, normally take over presenting duties during half-terms.

But the channel confirmed that this coming half-term (starting Monday May 31) will see Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond take the reins instead.

The news didn’t go down well with some viewers.

Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to host show next week

One said on Twitter: “It’s my week off too, I don’t want to watch Dermot and Alison!!

“Fuming – I’m going to be in a right huff all week… I was looking forward to seeing Eamonn and Ruth again.”