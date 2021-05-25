Eamonn Holmes issues health update
News

Eamonn Holmes says his chronic pain has ‘now gone’ in health update

Let's hope he makes a full recovery

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Eamonn Holmes has given fans a health update, and the signs look good.

The 61-year-old star took to Twitter to tell his followers that he’s no longer in the kind of constant pain he was experiencing only weeks ago.

What did Eamonn Holmes say?

In a tweet to his one million followers, Eamonn said: “Another session of Physio rehab – feels like I’m making progress – slowly but surely.

“Chronic pain now gone because of Steroid injections – thank God.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes says he feels ‘good’ after taking steroid injections in health update

“Got to strengthen my back now.

“Small steps, literally but feeling positive. Thanks for sharing your stories.”

And it wasn’t long before the update garnered the support of many of his fans.

Eamonn Holmes health update
Eamonn said he was free of pain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

One wrote: “Pleased you’re doing OK Eamonn & the injections are working… stay positive lovely man!”

Another said: “What a relief. Must feel like a new man. Get some proper sleep now. Day at a time.”

A third commented: “Glad you’re making steps and glad things are working. Keep up the good work and wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Finally, one fan asked if Eamonn’s treatment is why he wife Ruth Langsford are missing next week’s This Morning.

“Glad you are feeling better,” she said, “Is that why you and Ruth aren’t on This Morning next week? You will both be missed.”

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning
Eamonn and Ruth will not be on next week (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What’s happening on This Morning next week?

Eamonn and wife Ruth, also 61, normally take over presenting duties during half-terms.

But the channel confirmed that this coming half-term (starting Monday May 31) will see Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond take the reins instead.

The news didn’t go down well with some viewers.

Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to host show next week

One said on Twitter: “It’s my week off too, I don’t want to watch Dermot and Alison!!

“Fuming – I’m going to be in a right huff all week… I was looking forward to seeing Eamonn and Ruth again.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Tipping Point on ITV: Distracted viewers all saying the same thing about contestant Shirley's appearance
Tipping Point: ITV viewers distracted by contestant Shirley’s appearance
prince harry and meghan: duke blinded by her beauty
Prince Harry and Meghan: Duke ‘blinded’ by wife’s ‘beauty’, Paul Burrell claims
This Morning today
This Morning today: Holly Willoughby calls out Phillip Schofield over Spin to Win antics
Coronation Street: Faye Brookes reveals hopes to return to soap
Who plays Treve Harding in Holby City? Here's where you recognise Karl Collins from!
Who plays Treve Harding in Holby City? Here’s where you recognise Karl Collins from!
this morning holly Willoughby
This Morning host Holly Willoughby announces ‘mind-blowing’ new TV role