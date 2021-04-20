Eamonn Holmes has shared a positive update on his chronic pain battle.

The 61-year-old This Morning presenter has continued to keep fans updated on his health struggles in recent weeks.

Now, Eamonn has revealed he’s finally feeling better after turning to steroid injections.

What did Eamonn Holmes say?

Taking to Twitter yesterday, the broadcaster opened up to fans on his current condition.

It comes after Eamonn previously visited the hospital and a physio in a bid to tackle the pain.

He penned: “My physio has just left, and you know what? For the first time in five weeks I feel good!

“Can’t believe I’m saying that but steroid injections from last week must be kicking in too.”

In addition, he added: “The comeback starts here… I hope.”

Meanwhile, Eamonn’s fans were delighted by the news.

One commented: “So glad you’re on the mend @EamonnHolmes and it’s nice to hear so many good stories of the steroid injections working well.”

A second said: “Glad you’re feeling better Eamonn, let’s hope it’s the start of you getting relatively pain free.”

Furthermore, a third shared: “Yaassss! So delighted for you. Here’s to more improvements.”

Eamonn’s chronic pain battle

Eamonn previously revealed he was in the “worst pain in his life” as he battled chronic pain.

While first mentioning his pain back in March, he tweeted: “In that Twilight Zone between night time and morning. Anyone else find these hours the worst… particularly if you suffer chronic pain?”

Chronic pain is your body’s normal reaction to an injury or illness.

And Eamonn has since vowed to continue sharing his experience in the hope of raising awareness.

Furthermore, he said: “I’m determined to beat this… however much it hurts.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Eamonn revealed he was undergoing physio to tackle his pain.

What else has Eamonn been up to?

On a positive note, Eamonn is set to become a grandad for the first time.

He announced the happy news on This Morning earlier month, alongside his wife Ruth Langsford.

At the time, Eamonn shared: “Declan is my eldest boy, he’s 32 years of age and that is Jenny, his beloved wife. They have just announced that I, and together with Jenny’s mum and dad and Gabrielle, Declan’s mummy, we’re all going to be grandparents!”

