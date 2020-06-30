Eamonn Holmes reveals wife Ruth Langford’s ‘guilt’ over late sister who was ‘tortured by depression’

TV's Eamonn Holmes has opened up about wife Ruth Langsford's heartbreak over her sister Julia's death.

Ruth, 60, was left devastated when Julia took her own life in June 2019 following a battle with depression.

Eamonn said Julia's death left many "unanswered questions" and said she was "tortured by mental depression".

Eamonn Holmes said Julia's death left many "unanswered questions" (Credit: Cover Images)

The This Morning presenter told the Daily Star: "It’s just the unanswered questions. I experienced the sudden death of my father and there are a lot of loose ends – things where you ­wonder, what were your last words?"

He added: "Sudden death is a very, very ­difficult thing to deal with, and with Julia you know, she was just the most lovely, gentile, kind person.

"I often used to joke to her and Ruth that I got the wrong sister, but she was a lovely, lovely person – tortured by mental depression."

Eamonn said Ruth's sister Julia was "tortured by mental depression" (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn said Ruth was "very caring" and "loving" to her sister, however, he thinks "there can often be a guilt when you think, 'Should I have been there? Where was I?".

Last June, Ruth shared a heartbreaking message following Julia's death.

What did Ruth say?

The Loose Women star said on social media: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness.

"My heart is completely broken.

"She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever.

"As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

Sudden death is a very, very ­difficult thing to deal with.

Ruth recently admitted she almost quit her TV career after Julia died.

Speaking to Best magazine, the star said: "Following my sister Julia's death last June, I didn't feel I could ever go back to work again.

"It seemed wrong to be cheery on screen, when, inside, my heart was breaking.

Ruth said she saw a white feather in the garden and thought it was her sister (Credit: ITV)

"I just thought being 'happy' would be a lie - and disrespectful to my only sibling. I had no motivation or desire to be in the public eye."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Ruth revealed a moment she saw a white feather in her garden and thought it was a sign from Julia.

What did she say?

She said on Loose Women: "I saw a white feather in the garden that was kind of stuck to the brickwork.

"I had that moment where I thought, 'Is that my sister?'

"I just had that notion because I want it to be obviously, and then I do that, 'No it’s not your sister, it’s just a birds nest in the gutter above.'"

