Eamonn Holmes reveals he's suffering from terrifying nightmares during lockdown

TV star Eamonn Holmes has revealed he's suffering from terrifying nightmares during lockdown.

The 60-year-old This Morning presenter is currently enjoying life in isolation with wife Ruth Langsford, but says his nighttime routine is quite often disturbed.

Taking to Twitter to share his struggles, Eamonn wrote: "Beware of Sleep .... that's where the Demons lurk.

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he's struggling to sleep (Credit: Splash)

"A few visited me last night. Anyone else have too many Nightmares?"

And it appears Eamonn's followers clearly sympathised as they commented their own personal experiences.

One wrote: "I feel your pain it's driving me crazy to even tried having lavender in my room."

Another added: "YES!!!!! Gave up at 2am and read to stay awake."

While one fan poked fun at the star, saying: "Ask Ruth, Eamonn, her last vision is you at night, she mustn’t sleep at all."

Thankfully, Eamonn took the jibe well as he responded: "Ha ha .. always in the Land of Nod. She sleeps so well."

Getting deep

The television favourite is no stranger to sharing his thoughts and feelings with his fans.

Last week, he revealed he worries he has just four years left to live after his dad Leonard suddenly passed away from a heart attack aged 64.

Eamonn is currently isolating with wife Ruth (Credit: Splash)

Eamonn admitted his concerns have even worried Ruth in recent years.

Speaking on The Journey podcast, he said: "My father was dead at 64. He died of a heart attack. That gives me four years.

"Ruth says, 'Don’t talk like that,' but you do think like that."

Eamonn went on to admit he still has dreams he'd like to pursue, despite his longstanding TV career.

The star added: "There’s projects that I crave and I’ve got interests in lots of things.

"I’m not a superhuman. But I have a ­positivity, a lust for life. I don’t feel that I want to slow up."

