Eamonn Holmes looks down, Ruth Langsford appears stunned
News

Eamonn Holmes responds to reports of ‘fights’ with wife Ruth Langsford

Opens up about 'fights' between them

By Robert Leigh

Eamonn Holmes has responded to reports concerning his marriage to wife and fellow TV presenter Ruth Langsford.

Yesterday (Friday May 12) Eamonn shared the front cover of a magazine that features a piece on the couple online.

The pic, uploaded to Instagram, showed him peering above the mag as he held it up as if flicking through the publication.

However, Eamonn’s shocked expression to the camera was clearly just for a lark as he reflected on the words about his marriage emblazoned on the cover.

Ruth Langsford shakes a fist at Eamonn Holmes
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been married since 2010 (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes marriage news

The strapline on the front of the mag read: “Fights with Ruth! Eamonn exclusive. Plus the truth about his health.” Additionally, the image depicting Ruth made her look both unimpressed and unyielding.

Furthermore, Eamonn’s wide-eyed mugging made out like he was reacting fearfully. And his caption also teased his concern as it echoed the cover’s wording. However, Eamonn’s use of emojis and faux-pompous use of French made it obvious to observers he was mucking around.

Eamonn wrote in his caption: “Fights with Ruth? Moi? Who would dare and live to tell the tale? Read all about it.” His plug was also accompanied with a rolling eyes emoji and a grinning emoji.

‘It takes away your dignity and pride’

As it turns out, the 63-year-old hailed Ruth for her support during his recent health woes, including a back operation and a fall at home.

Eamonn said he couldn’t “thank her enough” for her support. He also offered an emotional explanation of how being reliant on others can impact self-esteem.

Eamonn Holmes looks over to Ruth Langsford
‘We are all human and people’s tempers fray’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

He told Best: “I couldn’t have got through without her. But we are all human and people’s tempers fray. Constantly having to say, ‘Please can you’, ‘Please can I have’… It takes away your dignity and pride.”

Ruth makes me thank her for everything. That starts a fight.

Eamonn went on: “Ruth makes me thank her for everything. That starts a fight. She is looking for ‘please’, that starts more fights. It’s the loss of independence.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes supported by wife Ruth as he shares health update with fans

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Eamonn Holmes Instagram Ruth Langsford

Trending Articles

Coronation Street's Faye is confrontational and, in a bubble, Craig is shocked
Coronation Street spoilers: Craig finds out about Jackson and Faye?
Dan Walker looking serious on Loose Women
Fans rush to help Dan Walker after he admits on social media ‘this isn’t great’
Matt Tebbutt looks pained
Saturday Kitchen viewers stunned by Matt Tebbutt’s appearance today
Josie Gibson, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
This Morning star Josie Gibson shares cryptic posts amid Phillip and Holly’s ‘feud’
Sick children frown
Symptoms of measles revealed as cases of the ‘Victorian disease’ rise across the UK
Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast with her posing on a red carpet
BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent ‘splits’ from husband of 13 years