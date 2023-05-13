Eamonn Holmes responds to reports of ‘fights’ with wife Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes has responded to reports concerning his marriage to wife and fellow TV presenter Ruth Langsford.

Yesterday (Friday May 12) Eamonn shared the front cover of a magazine that features a piece on the couple online.

The pic, uploaded to Instagram, showed him peering above the mag as he held it up as if flicking through the publication.

However, Eamonn’s shocked expression to the camera was clearly just for a lark as he reflected on the words about his marriage emblazoned on the cover.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been married since 2010 (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes marriage news

The strapline on the front of the mag read: “Fights with Ruth! Eamonn exclusive. Plus the truth about his health.” Additionally, the image depicting Ruth made her look both unimpressed and unyielding.

Furthermore, Eamonn’s wide-eyed mugging made out like he was reacting fearfully. And his caption also teased his concern as it echoed the cover’s wording. However, Eamonn’s use of emojis and faux-pompous use of French made it obvious to observers he was mucking around.

Eamonn wrote in his caption: “Fights with Ruth? Moi? Who would dare and live to tell the tale? Read all about it.” His plug was also accompanied with a rolling eyes emoji and a grinning emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

‘It takes away your dignity and pride’

As it turns out, the 63-year-old hailed Ruth for her support during his recent health woes, including a back operation and a fall at home.

Eamonn said he couldn’t “thank her enough” for her support. He also offered an emotional explanation of how being reliant on others can impact self-esteem.

‘We are all human and people’s tempers fray’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

He told Best: “I couldn’t have got through without her. But we are all human and people’s tempers fray. Constantly having to say, ‘Please can you’, ‘Please can I have’… It takes away your dignity and pride.”

Ruth makes me thank her for everything. That starts a fight.

Eamonn went on: “Ruth makes me thank her for everything. That starts a fight. She is looking for ‘please’, that starts more fights. It’s the loss of independence.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes supported by wife Ruth as he shares health update with fans

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.