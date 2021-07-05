Eamonn Holmes was pictured on Instagram with a crutch as the big-hearted This Morning presenter visited a food bank in Belfast.

The 61-year-old star is battling chronic back pain.

However, that’s not stopping him getting around even if he has to use a crutch to help his mobility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

What did Eamonn Holmes say on Instagram?

Eamonn documented his visit to The People’s Kitchen in his native Belfast in Northern Ireland in a series of photos.

He was pictured chatting to volunteers and even helping to pack some deliveries, which all go to needy people.

Eamonn captioned the image by paying tribute to those he called “heroes”.

He said: “Yes… these are the staff at The People’s Kitchen & Divis drop-in centre in Belfast.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes health: Star admits he’s ‘crutch dependent’ but recovering amid chronic pain

“The foodbank delivers hundred of meals to the elderly, lonely and kids who go to bed hungry.

“Food poverty is frightening. Divis drop-in centre cares for people who are homeless, many from the effects of substance abuse. Heroes.”

And, despite using a red crutch to get him around, Eamonn looked only too happy to help out.

Eamonn has showed courage getting around despite his back condition (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did his fans react?

Eamonn’s good deeds didn’t go unnoticed by his legion of followers, who praised his efforts.

And that included celeb pals, too.

Vicky Pattison said: “Love you” and left a hearts-for-eyes emoji.

Lizzie Cundy also expressed her admiration by saying: “Love this!”

Another fan said: “Grand job being done by ‘the people’s kitchen and divis drop-in centre’. Well done Eamonn and all concerned.”

“This attitude is noble, humanitarian and is a reference, a great example for all people with good hearts!” one follower wrote.

Finally, another replied: “Great to see you back in Northern Ireland again Eamonn, great ambassador.”

Eamonn with wife Ruth (Credit: NightVision / SplashNews.com)

“Determined to still get around”

Eamonn has been documenting his chronic pain journey after he revealed that he slipped two discs in his back.

Despite undergoing physio, he said that he was now “crutch dependent” for the time being.

However, this hasn’t stopped Eamonn from getting out and about.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes ‘determined to still get around’ as he’s seen with crutches on trip to Scotland

Only last month he made the trip to a gold course in Scotland.

He said: “Determined to still get around.

“Been to Bonnie Scotland over the Bank Holiday. Crutches and all…”