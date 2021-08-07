Eamonn Holmes has been reprimanded by his Twitter followers after he shared a quote about animal cruelty by Ricky Gervais.

However, although the post was without doubt well meaning, some of his followers took exception to the language Eamonn reshared.

Eamonn Holmes shared a post about animal cruelty on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

So what did Eamonn Holmes post on Twitter?

Eamonn posted a picture of Ricky Gervais along with a quote from the star.

It read: “If you enjoy seeing an animal terrified or in pain you are a [bleep].”

Eamonn captioned the picture: “This is why I love this man @rickygervais.”

He also added the dog emoji and a number of applause emojis.

What did Eamonn’s followers say?

Many agreed that they backed the sentiment, but took issue with the “vile language”.

One said: “Totally agree with the sentiment, but not the vile language.”

A second agreed and said: “Agree with the sentiment, just not the choice of words.”

A third said: “I hate the vile language, and it doesn’t take a genius to say something so self-evident – any normal person would agree with it.”

Others feared Eamonn’s account had been hacked.

“HAS YOUR ACCOUNT BEEN HACKED EAMONN?? Why would you post something with the C word? VILE!” they said.

Ruth Langsford laughed at her husband’s outburst yesterday (Credit: ITV)

‘Totally agree with you Eamonn’

However, others did have Eamonn’s back.

One said: “That’s the whole point, that’s how strongly he feels about it and he’s right.”

“Totally agree with you Eamonn and Ricky,” declared a second.

“Agreed,” said another. “Ricky Gervais is one of the kindest souls on earth.”

“Couldn’t agree more, he is a legend for animal protection!” said another.

Eamonn Holmes shocks with This Morning language

Eamonn also shocked This Morning viewers yesterday (August 6) with his choice of words on the show.

During the cooking segment, he surprised This Morning fans as he called John Torode “a dirty pig”.

It came during a debate about how to eat Custard Cream biscuits, with Eamonn taking exception to John’s eating habits.

“You’re such a dirty pig. Imagine living with you,” he quipped.

