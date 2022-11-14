Eamonn Holmes stuns fans with ‘younger’ appearance in recovery as he gushes over ‘favourite visitor’

In latest Eamonn Holmes news, the TV fave has melted hearts as he revealed his ‘favourite visitor’ to Instagram followers.

The 62-year-old also shared health updates with well-wishers on the social media platform as he was told he ‘looks younger’.

Eamonn continues to recover from back surgery, which he has undergone due to chronic pain he was enduring.

However, a few weeks ago he suffered another setback after he fell at home and consequently had an op on his shoulder.

But in his latest Instagram post, Eamonn’s devoted fans reckon he’s looking ‘slimmer’ – even though he ‘can’t recommend’ the way that might have been achieved.

Eamonn Holmes has updated fans with news about his health (Credit: The Late Late Show YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes news

Nonetheless, it seems Eamonn has been able to derive plenty of pleasure during his tough time from beloved pet Maggie.

Sharing a snap of him giving her a peck on the brow as they both looked to the camera, Eamonn declared his “unconditional love” for her.

He wrote in the caption: “Better than medicine. My favourite visitor while I recuperate.”

Eamonn continued with his emotional message: “I love you so much Maggie. I hope I become the man you believe I am #UnconditionalLove.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best-Loved Presenter now!

Eamonn Holmes is married to fellow TV star Ruth Langsford (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Eamonn Holmes health updates

The former This Morning host also gave some indications to his condition and progress when replying to commenters.

Presenter Kate Thornton said to him: “You’re looking well! I hope you’re starting to feel better.”

Eamonn replied: “It’s only a photo Kate… it doesn’t tell the whole story. Small advances though. Thanks for asking.”

And in response to somebody else who told him “you got this”, Eamonn said: “I hope so. Long way to go.”

Eamonn – married to Ruth Langsford – also cleared up why Maggie is a “visitor”, even though she’s his family dog.

“But I’m not at home,” Eamonn explained.

Earlier this month, he told GB News: “I really must say a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nursing staff who have been looking after me.

“They all are amazing. God bless.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

‘Eamonn looks so young’

Several other Insta fans also insisted Eamonn looked well, even if such compliments seemed to surprise him.

“Wow, you look years younger, soooo handsome,” gushed one commenter.

Eamonn replied modestly: “Ha ha… Really?”

That response seemed to stimulate similar sentiments being sent his way.

Someone else agreed: “I thought that as well. He’s looking 30 years younger!”

He’s looking 30 years younger!

A third person claimed: “Exactly what I thought, Eamonn looks so young.”

“I agree – slimmer, younger and even more handsome if you please, ” chimed in a fourth.

And writing back to another fan who suggested he was “looking trim”, Eamonn made reference to his health ordeal again: “Thank you but I wouldn’t recommend the method.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes’ co-star Isabel Webster admits ‘heartbreak’ over his health woes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.