Eamonn Holmes urged to ‘stay safe’ as he shares ‘horrendous’ photo to Instagram

Eamonn Holmes has been urged to ‘stay safe’ after sharing a photo on Instagram showing poor visibility on the M27.

The GB News host posted the image, showing a wet and windy-looking view from a window on the motorway. He captioned the stormy photo: “A summer’s afternoon on the M27. Visibility very poor. Let’s be careful out there.”

Followers were quick to agree with Eamonn, with many experiencing similar weather. One wrote: “Ooooh drive carefully, this looks horrendous to drive in!” Meanwhile, another empathised with him, commenting: “Hate it on motorway when the weather is like this.” A third replied: “I was travelling down the M27 at 2pm and couldn’t see my hand in front of my face as it was so bad!”

Another added: “Oh my goodness, stay safe.” Someone else said: “M25 is no better, stay safe.”

Meanwhile, according to the Met Office, the “heavy persistent rain” will see the country into the weekend, as well as “unseasonably strong winds!”

But it’s not just the weather that’s been stormy for Eamonn recently. Having waded in on the Phillip Schofield scandal, the outspoken TV host’s outbursts could be detrimental to his career.

Crisis management expert Edward Coram James, CEO of GoUp, spoke exclusively to ED! about Eamonn’s recent behaviour.

He said: “From a PR rep management point of view, when a crisis arises and unfolds, those not directly involved should keep it that way and stay clear of the storm developing around them.

“However, Holmes has not done this.”

Eamonn Holmes could have damaged his career, according to an expert (Credit: Splash News)

He then added: “Not only has he spoken up against his former colleague, he has also attacked his former employer – ITV, which inevitably could lead to a slight halt in his career.

“However, he already has had a great career presenting for over 30 years for the likes of Sky News and Channel 5.”

When asked if he thinks Eamonn’s bookings might start to drop off now, Edward said: “In my opinion, yes. I find it hard to believe his pollings won’t go down as a result of his accusations, and thus his career will likely start to be impacted.”

