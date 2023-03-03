Eamonn Holmes fans baffled over his ‘unrecognisable’ appearance in new photo as they make plea

Eamonn Holmes has sparked confusion among his Instagram fans over his appearance in a new photo.

The GB News presenter, 63, shared a snap of himself smiling with footballer Lisandro Martinez.

In the photo, Eamonn is seen beaming with Lisandro in a slightly blurry picture.

The star wrote: “On the pitch you may not want to run into Lisandro Martinez but off it what a nice guy.”

However, Eamonn’s appearance in the image sparked much discussion in the comments.

Many admitted they didn’t recognise him and asked if he had a filter on the picture.

One person said: “Doesn’t even look like Eamonn???””

Eamonn sparked confusion with his latest Instagram post (Credit: GB News/YouTube)

Another wrote: “Are you sure that’s you, Eamonn?”

Someone else added: “Overdone the filter there Eamonn, doesn’t look like you at all.”

Meanwhile, a fourth commented: “Eamonn Holmes stop putting filters on your photos it makes you look strange.”

Another begged: “Don’t use filters please.”

One added: “Why have you put a filter on your face?”

Finally, someone wrote: “Eamonn I wouldn’t have recognised you.”

Eamonn, pictured with wife Ruth Langsford, has had some health woes in recent years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Others gushed over Eamonn’s appearance as one said: “You look well Eammon.”

Another commented: “Wow what a handsome duo.”

Eamonn health woes

Eamonn has opened up about his health woes in recent months after undergoing surgery last year.

The TV presenter has had health worries in the last few years which initially began when he had a hip operation in 2016.

The presenter underwent an operation on his back last year after suffering from chronic pain and three slipped discs.

He then fell weeks after the operation and broke his shoulder.

Speaking on Kaye’s How To Be 60 podcast, Eamonn admitted: “The most awful thing is being dependent on other people and what that does for you.”

He added: “There’s so many things where it’s demoralising. It’s very humiliating. Another thing is loneliness. Talking to people.”

