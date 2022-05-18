Eamonn Holmes has delighted his fans with pictures of his ‘lookalike’ granddaughter.

The GB News host, 62, spent some quality time with granddaughter Emilia and his son Declan in Belfast this week.

Eamonn shared a couple of snaps from the family day and fans all had the same thing to say about his granddaughter Emilia.

Eamonn Holmes on Instagram

The first photo showed Eamonn cuddling his granddaughter, who looked very happy to be with her ‘Pappa’.

In the picture, proud Eamonn is beaming for the camera as he holds a smiling Emilia.

Eamonn said: “Visiting Great Grandama Josie with Emilia. Home in Belfast.”

Eamonn melted hearts with pictures of his granddaughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In another image, Eamonn is seen with Emilia and his son Declan.

The photo shows Declan holding his little girl, who is staring at Eamonn.

Eamonn told fans: “Time to go time. She’s missing her Pappa already.

“Off to London where apparently the sun is shining.”

Fans loved the family pics, with many saying that Emilia looks just like Eamonn.

Eamonn enjoyed family time with his granddaughter and son (Credit: GB News)

One person commented: “She’s the spit of her Pappa.”

Another wrote: “Wow the resemblance is uncanny, beautiful.”

A third said: “She looks so like you!!!”

A fourth added: “She looks a lot like you.”

Meanwhile, others loved the photo with Declan as one gushed: “How handsome is that son of yours.”

Another said: “3 generations of the Holmes.”

Eamonn’s son Declan welcomed little Emilia last year.

At the time, Eamonn shared the news of Emilia’s birth on This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford.

He said: “My son Declan and his wife Jenny, they’re the happy couple. Jenny gave birth to Emilia, who is 7lbs and 6 ounces.

“That’s my first grandchild, my mother is a great grandmother.”

Eamonn added: “It surprises me because people come up to me and say, ‘He’s too young to be a grandfather.'”

