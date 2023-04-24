Eamonn Holmes talking on GB News
Desperate Eamonn Holmes urged to ‘keep going’ as he makes confession in health update

Eamonn has struggled with his health in recent years

By Rebecca Carter

Eamonn Holmes has shared a new health update as he admitted he’s “desperate” for results.

The GB News presenter, 63, has had some health struggles over the last few years. He’s battled chronic pain and has undergone an operation in a bid to help it.

The star is also trying out a variety of exercises to try and help his condition. Eamonn recently shared a photo of himself trying out a piece of apparatus.

Eamonn Holmes health

In the picture, Eamonn is seen holding onto handles as he looks a bit worn out. He wrote: “Hard to explain what this apparatus does… but it’s all about reawakening my neuropathic connections. Slow progress… but great dedication to me here. I’m so desperate for results.”

His followers supported Eamonn in the comments and urged him to “keep going”. One person commented: “Keep going Eamonn, small steps to progress.”

Eamonn Holmes talking and looking to the side on GB News
Eamonn said he’s “desperate” for results (Credit: GB News)

Another said: “Keep going we are right behind you! The fastest way to get somewhere is slowly – you’re nailing it and we are in awe.”

Slow progress… but great dedication to me here.

Someone else wrote: “My mum goes to intense rehab up north for 4 weeks in may where she will be doing all this. 5 hours a day. Can’t wait praying for results. She desperately wants this as do I!!! Good luck! Keep going.”

Last year the presenter underwent an operation on his back after suffering from chronic pain and three slipped discs. He then fell weeks after the operation and broke his shoulder, resulting in another operation.

Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford at TRIC Awards
Eamonn, pictured with wife Ruth Langsford, has struggled with his health in recent years (Credit: Cover Images)

Earlier this year, Eamonn opened up about his health woes during an appearance on Kaye Adam’s How To Be 60 podcast.

In the February episode, he said: “The most awful thing is being dependent on other people and what that does for you. Being dependent for someone to get your cup of tea, get something from the fridge, pass you the TV remote control, to bring you to the bathroom sometimes.”

The former This Morning host added: “There’s so many things where it’s demoralising. It’s very humiliating. Another thing is loneliness. Talking to people.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes hits out at This Morning as he reignites ‘feud’ two years after ‘axe’

Last month, Eamonn told his fans on Instagram that he was “learning to walk with purpose” using another form of equipment.

He added: “Gosh, I’m trying so hard. The harness gives me more confidence than I have. Wish me well.”

