Eamonn Holmes ‘determined to still get around’ as he’s seen with crutches on trip to Scotland

Eamonn Holmes gave a health update and said he was “determined to still get around” after he was seen using crutches on a Bank Holiday trip to Scotland.

The 61-year-old presenter has recently documented his battle with painful back problems.

But now, Eamonn was all smiles again after using crutches to help his mobility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

What did Eamonn Holmes say on his trip to Scotland?

Taking to Instagram, Eamonn showed selfies on a sunny golf course, and one wearing a face covering while at the airport.

The airport snap showed him holding up a crutch.

Read more: Why aren’t Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning? Viewers gutted they aren’t hosting during the holidays

He captioned the image: “Determined to still get around.

“Been to Bonnie Scotland over the Bank Holiday. Crutches and all…”

Judging by the smile on his face, he was thrilled to be out and about and on the golf course again.

Eamonn on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

How did Eamonn’s fans – and Ruth – react?

It wasn’t Eamonn who looked chuffed to be on a short trip.

His wife, Ruth Langsford, replied in the comments section and said: “We need to get you back on the golf course!” followed by a golf player emoji.

Ruth was one of many fans who sent him words of encouragement.

That fresh coastal air will have done you the world of good.

“Fantastic Eamonn! Really hope you’re feeling better…and enjoyed the good weather!” one wrote.

Another said: “Beautiful, sunny Ayrshire! Hope you had a wonderful time.

“That fresh coastal air will have done you the world of good.”

A third fan commented: “That’s great news, you look just great well done for keep going.”

Eamonn is on the road to recovery (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

Why is Eamonn ‘crutch dependent’

Only last week Eamonn confirmed that the months of chronic pain he endured was due to slipped discs.

He also said that he was currently “crutch dependent”.

However, Eamonn offered some good news – he had started physio and was making good progress, he said.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes health: Star admits he’s ‘crutch dependent’ but recovering amid chronic pain

Talking about the physio, he said: “Some of it is quite pleasant.

“Not a lot of it, but I know he’s doing a good job.”