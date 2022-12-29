The health of Eamonn Holmes continues to be troublesome and now the star has updated fans with a heartfelt new message.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (December 28), the GB News presenter said: “Worked hard at my physio this morning.

“Very tiring but I’ve now sat on my backside for five hours and feel bad about doing nothing… lack of mobility and depending on others stops me doing really simple things.”

“For peace of mind I feel another round of foot exercises coming on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

Eamonn Holmes admits health frustrations

Eamonn recently underwent spinal surgery in a bid to ease chronic pain he had been suffering in his legs and lower back.

He’s been vocal about his path to recovery ever since and was thrilled to be back on his feet for Piers Morgan’s star-studded Christmas party, which he called a “big step forward”.

But just a few days later and Eamonn, 63, was clearly feeling frustrated with his progress again.

As well as physio, he’s been dealing with a fall at home which resulted in a second operation, this time on his shoulder.

Fans rushed to send their goodwill to the ailing star after his latest tweet.

One said: “I feel your pain… I hated relying on folk. No one will ever understand how awful physio is and how exhausting.”

To which Eamonn replied: “Relying [on people] is soul destroying.”

Eamonn Holmes chatted about his back operation on GB News (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn’s path to recovery

It’s been a tiresome journey for Eamonn. He underwent back surgery in September to ease chronic pain in his back and legs.

He decided to go ahead with the operation after covering the Queen’s death, when he found it difficult to get around and needed to ask for help.

Chatting to GB News colleague Isabel Webster, who had helped him walk around Buckingham Palace at the time, the host explained: “It was humiliating for me. You took me through that crowd.

“And I stumbled a few times, and my leg gave way a few times.”

Eamonn Holmes had major surgery earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews)

He suffered another set-back after he then fell at home and needed a second operation on his shoulder.

At the time, his rep said: “Sadly, it means Eamonn is likely to need a longer period off TV than he first thought in order to get himself better and heal.”

He’s been in recovery mode ever since and we wish him all the best.

Read more: Fans rally round as Eamonn Holmes details ‘suffering’

Share your thoughts over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.