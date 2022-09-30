Eamonn Holmes makes sad confession about son after he was ‘floored’ by health condition

Eamonn Holmes has revealed that he was “floored” by a health condition just days before his eldest son’s wedding.

The presenter told The Scottish Sun, 62, that he contracted shingles as he prepared for his son’s wedding four years ago.

Shingles, which is caught from the same virus that causes chickenpox, causes a painful rash.

In a picture obtained by the publication, Eamonn can be seen with a swollen eye and blisters on his face.

He said: “I was floored with it, I didn’t know what it was. I woke up with it on my face and when I called the doctor he asked me if I’d had chickenpox.”

After speaking with his mother, Eamonn discovered that he had chickenpox as a child.

He continued: “It was a stressful period of time for me and it came out of the blue. I was in court with the inland revenue, which was just a brutal experience.”

The presenter had shingles during his eldest son’s wedding (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn Holmes health

Eamonn explained that felt guilty during his son’s wedding due to the rash on his face.

He added to The Sun: “He’s my eldest son so it was the first wedding in the house. It was a big thing to be there and now I can’t even look at the photos from that day because I was just hideous looking and all I can see is that one eye is closed. I felt like I’d been a disappointment to him on his big day.”

The broadcaster shares sons Declan, 33, Niall, 29, and daughter Rebecca , 31, with his first wife Gabrielle. He also shares son Jack, 20, with his wife Ruth Langsford.

The 62-year-old pictured with his wife Ruth Langsford (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn will soon be having surgery

Eamonn also recently revealed that he’s set to undergo surgery for chronic pain.

His battle, which is unrelated to shingles, began when an MRI scan found he mysteriously dislocated his pelvis.

He previously tweeted: “Hello all my #ChronicPain sufferers… I know [it’s] not much help but it does help a little I feel to know we are not alone.

“Therefore from time to time I make these posts so some of you can share stories and just talk to someone who knows what you are going through.”

Announcing the news of his surgery, he wrote in the Express: “This week a surgeon will cut into my back to hopefully relieve pressure on my sciatic nerves.

“It’s an operation that carries a 20 percent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I’ve decided it is a risk I am willing to take.”

He added: “I pray that God will guide my surgeon’s hand this week and help me get back to the man I used to be. Last week, during another tough couple of nights, I reached out again and the response was just as overwhelming.”

Eamonn added that it’s “sad to think that so many are alone in their pain capsule”.

