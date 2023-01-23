Eamonn Holmes’ devastating confession about health setbacks as he reveals gruesome details of injury

Eamonn Holmes has been very open about his health recently, especially after his two major operations last year.

In 2022, Eamonn admitted that he had a big operation on his back to reduce the pressure on a trapped nerve.

However, while he was recovering, the TV presenter suffered a horrific fall down the stairs which meant that he had to have another operation to fix a broken shoulder.

In his first interview since the accident, Eamonn revealed the gruesome details of his injury and admitted that he doesn’t know if he can “get back to how I was”.

Eamonn Holmes had two big operations last year (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes devastating confession about his health

GB News presenter Eamonn has recently been recovering from a horrific accident that left him with a broken shoulder and weaker legs.

Last year, Eamonn fell backwards down 18 stairs at the Weybridge home he shares with his wife, Ruth Langsford.

I don’t know if I’m going to get back to how I was.

Talking about the gruesome details of his accident, Eamonn revealed to the Daily Mail: “Suddenly it was as if someone had shot my left knee from behind. It literally collapsed without any warning.”

He then fell down the stairs onto his front and slashed his lip.

Eamonn added: “Blood was pouring out my mouth and a bone was sticking out of my shoulder.”

Eamonn Holmes suffered a terrible fall down the stars last year (Credit: GB News)

Prior to his back surgery in September, Eamonn was already walking with a stick as his three slipped discs affected his mobility.

After the surgery, his back improved, however it left with him with a weakened left leg.

Things then took a turn for the worse when he fell down the stairs two weeks later, and it meant that Eamonn had to experience even more setbacks with his health.

GB News star Eammon confessed: “There’s no connection between my waist and my legs, so I need a frame, crutches or a wheelchair to get around. The knee can give way at any time. I’m better than I was and I am getting better all the time, but the scary thing is that, at the moment, I don’t know if I’m going to get back to how I was.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes forced to make huge life adjustment in new health update

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.