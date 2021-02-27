Eamonn Holmes fans say his ‘handsome’ son ‘looks just like him’ in birthday tribute

Eamonn Holmes paid tribute to his son Jack to celebrate his 19th birthday on Friday.

The This Morning presenter shared a photo of himself and Jack to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Eamonn, 61, told fans it’s a “good job he had a good 18th last year pre lockdown”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

What did Eamonn Holmes say about his son?

Alongside the image, Eamonn wrote: “It’s my Baby’s 19th Birthday.

Read more: This Morning: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes fans want them back on Fridays

“Good job he had a good 18th last year pre lockdown. Many Happy Returns Jacko.”

Fans gushed over the father-son picture, with many saying Jack looks just like Eamonn.

Eamonn and Ruth have son Jack together (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

One person said: “Happy Birthday to Jack he’s a handsome lad just like his dad.”

Another commented: “You look so alike.”

A third wrote: “He looks so like you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU!”

Eamonn has his son Jack with his wife Ruth Langsford.

The star also has four older children – sons Declan, 32, and Niall, 28, and daughter Rebecca, 30, – from a previous relationship.

Ruth and Eamonn hosted This Morning over half-term (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this month, Eamonn and Ruth thrilled fans when they returned to host This Morning during the half-term break.

At the start of the year, the pair were replaced on Friday editions of the daytime show by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Good job he had a good 18th last year pre lockdown.

However, many viewers begged ITV to bring back the husband and wife duo on Fridays.

Those watching seemed to love the pair’s funny bickering ways and wanted them to stay.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Have missed you both so much. I loved watching you on a Friday. Have emailed ITV asking them to reconsider!”

Fans wanted the couple to return to This Morning on Fridays (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans want Eamonn and Ruth back

Another said: “@thismorning much prefer @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes than their replacements! Bring them back on a Friday!!”

In addition, one tweeted: “Ok that’s it! @ITV bosses you need to correct your mistake and get @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes back on @thismorning on Fridays.”

Following their half-term stint, Eamonn told fans he and Ruth were already missing them.

He wrote on Twitter: “Thanks for last week folks.. Missing you already.”

Thanks for last week folks..

Missing you already.https://t.co/vI19BoHvMm — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 21, 2021

Earlier in the week, Eamonn had thanked fans for their “warm welcome back”.

He said: “Halfway through This Morning half term. Hope you are enjoying it.

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn Holmes told to ‘pipe down’ by Lisa Showdon over comment

“@RuthieeL and I would like to thank you for such a warm welcome back and maybe you’ll join us from 10 for the rest of the week.”

Do you think Jack is the spitting image of dad Eamonn? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.