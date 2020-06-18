Eamonn Holmes fans gush over ‘stunning’ daughter in happy birthday snap

Television star Eamonn Holmes has shared a heartfelt birthday message to his daughter Rebecca.

The This Morning host, 60, took to Instagram today to treat fans to a stunning snap of the 29-year-old.

The photo shows the proud dad standing close to Rebecca as they both smile for the camera.

He captioned the shot: "Many Happy Returns Darlin.

"It was a very special day when Becca my daughter came into the world and every time I'm with her continues to be special."

Fans gushed over the family pic, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning."

Another said: "Beautiful girl. She looks like you."

Eamonn shared a birthday tribute to his daughter today (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Holly Willoughby issues apology to Kate live on This Morning after blunder

While Eamonn's celebrity pals also commented their well-wishes.

Ola Jordan wrote: "Happy Birthday beautiful Becca."

Christine Lampard added: "Gorgeous girl."

Loose Women's Saira Khan gushed: "Beautiful people."

TV couple Eamonn and Ruth have a son together (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield pay tribute to Dame Vera Lynn following her death

Family man

Eamonn has Rebecca with his ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes.

The pair also share Declan, 30, and Niall, 26.

Meanwhile, the TV star is also a dad to son Jack, 18, with his wife Ruth Langsford.

Eamonn usually keeps his children away from the limelight, very rarely sharing images of them with social media followers.

However, that all changed last month after he shared a previously unseen snap of all four of his children alongside wife Ruth.

He reminisced about happier times, choosing a picture of them all together enjoying a drink in the pub.

Eamonn wrote: "The Holmes Gang #wearefamily. Miss the bones of this lot. Miss the gatherings, most of all miss the laughter and banter. But the priority is that we all stay well.

"Really looking forward to our next Zoom night kids. Family = everything....well after @manchesterunited which thankfully also Unites us."

Expanding his brood

Last year, Eamonn spoke about potentially becoming a grandfather in HELLO! magazine, saying: "If it's God's will and there are grandchildren then I would be the most fun granddaddy on the block."

Ruth added: "He doesn't like the thought of being a grandpa because it makes him feel old.

"But I can guarantee you the minute a baby is put in his arms and is his son's child, he will be mush. I can't wait! I think it will be lovely!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.