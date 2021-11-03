Distressed Eamonn Holmes demands fireworks are banned after scaring dog Maggie ‘witless’

Eamonn Holmes has urged for fireworks to be banned following a “distressing” experience with his beloved dog Maggie.

The 61-year-old This Morning presenter shares his adopted four-legged friend with wife Ruth Langsford.

In a recent magazine column, Eamonn recalled Maggie’s struggles with fireworks.

Eamonn Holmes on fireworks

In fact, Eamonn even went as far as calling the explosives “animal cruelty” for pets at home.

He wrote in Best magazine: “I don’t know what she thinks is happening, but the bangs and flashes scare her witless. It’s so distressing to watch. If you have a pet, you will share our helplessness.

It’s pure animal cruelty

“It’s pure animal cruelty but nobody in charge seems to care. There’s more that could be done. Restricting the dates and hours in which fireworks can be set off is one, instead of a month-long blitzkrieg.

“Nothing I or Ruth say will make a darn bit of difference but my dog, anyone’s dog, cat rabbit, pony or farm animal’s face or response just might. Few children will prefer a display over distress.”

Eamonn often speaks about his love for Maggie, who he rescued from Dog’s Trust over ten years ago.

On Instagram, the star previously gushed: “So today was International Day of The Dog.

“If only someone could invent a tablet to make me feel as good as my Dog makes me feel. It’s been amazing knowing you Mags. x.”

Eamonn’s positive Covid test

Meanwhile, Eamonn tested positive for coronavirus late last month.

As a result, the TV star cancelled some “professional and personal events” due to being in isolation.

He wrote on Twitter: “Covid finally caught me. Thankfully I’m Double jabbed.

Eamonn and Ruth share beloved dog Maggie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“More than Half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well. Unfortunately I’m going to be a No Show for some Professional & Personal events.”

Eamonn added: “Just want to let everyone know why & offer my apologies.”

The Irish host has since been allowed out of isolation, with Ruth confirming the news on social media.

Over the weekend, Ruth shared: “Happy to say @eamonnholmes is out of isolation today!

“Just need to feed him up a bit to get his strength back! Thank you for all your good wishes.”

